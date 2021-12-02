Will Smith admits he suffered from “excess sex”

After breaking up at 16, the future actor had so many intimate contacts that he developed a negative reaction to orgasm.

American actor Will Smith in his new book titled Will talked about the health problems that he had caused by an excess of sex. Fragments of the star’s memoirs were published by The Independent.

The artist remembered about the “unbridled sex life” that “fell” on him at the age of 16 after a painful breakup with his first girlfriend Melanie.

Will clarified that the relationship ended after her betrayal.

“I was desperate for help, but there is no such thing as a grief pill. I have resorted to homeopathic remedies in the form of shopping and rampant intercourse,” Smith admitted.

According to the star, for several months after breaking up with his lover, he had sex with so many women that he developed a psychosomatic reaction to orgasm.

Will stated that he was literally nauseous, and sometimes even vomited.

