Winter blockbusters: what to watch in December

“West Side Story”
Directed by Steven Spielberg
The wave of love for remakes of movie hits of the past has also touched one of the most famous filmmakers: Steven Spielberg reimagined the classic musical “West Side Story”. The director drew inspiration from both the 1961 film of the same name, which took 10 Oscar statuettes, and from the original Broadway musical of the year 1957.
The plot is the same – the love of two young people who find themselves in the center of the conflict between two street gangs in New York: the descendants of white emigrants “Rockets” and Puerto Ricans “Sharks”. Tony (Ansel Elgort) belongs to the first group, and the honor of his lover, Maria (debutante Rachel Zegler), is ready to defend the victory of the second gang.
Spielberg carefully transferred to the screen not only the plot moves, but also largely repeated the set design and camera work from the 1961 film. And the music will sound the same as half a century ago – from famous composers Stephen Sondheim, who died last week, and Leonard Bernstein. The 21st century adaptation of the Broadway production was handled by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and screenwriter Tony Kushner. He has already worked with Spielberg on Munich and Lincoln.
When: from December 9
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Director – John Watts
The sequel to the third reboot of the story about Peter Parker – and the third film, where Spider-Man is played by actor Tom Holland, comic book fans have been waiting for a long time. The reason for this is not only the release postponements, which have become almost common in the era of the pandemic. It is the new film that will contain several storylines necessary for the development of the Marvel Universe and its heroes.
Tired of the burden of a superhero, Peter Parker in No Way Home will ask Doctor Strange for help, wanting to turn back the clock. But the wish will turn out to be a disaster and lead to the mixing of several universes and characters. The hero’s old enemies in red and blue tights will enter the arena: Electro, Doctor Octopus, Sandman and Green Goblin. Fans await the appearance in the frame and “old spiders” from past franchises about this hero – played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. True, the participation in the project of these actors is still trying to keep secret. Since the publication of the first trailer for “No Way Home” in the Russian-language YouTube segment, all the videos of the project have been viewed 26 million times, they have 874,000 likes. Based on these indicators, analysts are already foreshadowing the film’s leading positions in the December box office.
When: from December 15
“The Matrix: Resurrection”
Director – Lana Wachowski
Another comeback: more than 20 years after the first “Matrix” appeared on the screens, Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) will again come to this world. In Resurrection, these characters, unlike the fans, do not at all remember the events of the famous trilogy. But, having once taken a red pill, they will see again and see that the whole world around them is one large simulacrum created by an evil artificial mind.
It is rather difficult to predict the results of the rental of the continuation of the cult franchise. Over the past 20 years, not only the composition of the original “Matrix” authors (and even their gender) has changed, but almost the entire team responsible for past films has changed. At the helm of the project is Lana (formerly Lawrence) Wachowski, the ideological mastermind of the trilogy, but in the crew – the filmmakers who worked with her on another project, the series “The Eighth Sense”. Probably connected with this is the new visual style of “Resurrection”: the green filter from the old “Matrix” was replaced by bright colors and magnificent landscapes – at least in the first trailers of the film.
Perhaps fans of the story about Neo are trying to mislead and create even more intrigue around the project. But whatever reboot the new “Matrix” is preparing, its unconditional bonus is the presence of Keanu Reeves. Star of “John Wick”, “On the Crest of the Wave” and “Speed”, the 57-year-old actor is invariably popular among Russian filmmakers.
When: from December 16
“The last hero: Messenger of darkness”
Director – Dmitry Dyachenko
The word “franchise”, characteristic of the American industry, is still a novelty in Russian cinema, where the most popular series of films until recently were the films called “Fir-Trees”. But now these leaders have a clear rival: stories about modern Ivan (the fool), living between Moscow and the fairy-tale world of Belogorye. In the capital, this last hero buys gadgets and takes a shower, and in a fairy tale he makes friends with Koshchei, Baba Yaga and starts a relationship with the beautiful Vasilisa.
Such an ironic clash of the familiar with the fabulous is clearly to the liking of the Russian audience: the first “The Last Bogatyr” grossed over 1.5 billion rubles at the box office. The second – “The Last Hero: The Root of Evil” – became the most successful Russian release in 2021, collecting 1 billion rubles in the first six days. The total collection of the picture for the entire rental amounted to 2 billion.
Coming out on New Year’s Eve, the final part of the heroic trilogy will lead Ivan and Vasilisa to the crown – in order to then bring down another evil on the heads of the heroes. This time, they will have to fight all the bad things in Moscow, along the way having taken Izbushka on Kurye Legs, Vodyanoye and others from Belogorie. The new popular Russian franchise will surely end spectacularly. And then, who knows, maybe he will adopt other Western terms: he will acquire a prequel, a sequel or even a spin-off.
When: from December 23
“World champion”
Director – Alexey Sidorov
Central Partnership
Having mastered hockey (“Legend No. 17”), football (“Coach”) and basketball (“Moving up”), the team of “Studio Trite” took up a less mobile, but no less dramatic kind of sport – chess. The new film “World Champion” is a duel between the young idealist Anatoly Karpov (Ivan Yankovsky) and the hardened cynic, dissident Viktor Korchnoi (Konstantin Khabensky)
Only the lazy person did not draw parallels between the interest of Russian filmmakers in chess and the success of the American TV series “The Royal Gambit”, which was released in the spring on the Netflix platform. But the creators of the project explain that the development of the “World Champion” was carried out long before the appearance on the American streaming of “Gambit”.
Producers – “heavyweights” – Leonid Vereshchagin, Nikita Mikhalkov, Anton Zlatopolsky, Rafael Minasbekyan – in one of the brightest pages of Soviet history they saw not only an excuse to make chess a reality and a fashionable hobby again – Gambit perfectly coped with this task. Behind the motionless pieces on the board, they saw the real drama of two people for whom chess is not a goal, but a means of solving personal problems, not a game, but practically a war.
When: from December 30