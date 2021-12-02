Winter blockbusters: what to watch in December

Tired of the burden of a superhero, Peter Parker in No Way Home will ask Doctor Strange for help, wanting to turn back the clock. But the wish will turn out to be a disaster and lead to the mixing of several universes and characters. The hero’s old enemies in red and blue tights will enter the arena: Electro, Doctor Octopus, Sandman and Green Goblin. Fans await the appearance in the frame and “old spiders” from past franchises about this hero – played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. True, the participation in the project of these actors is still trying to keep secret. Since the publication of the first trailer for “No Way Home” in the Russian-language YouTube segment, all the videos of the project have been viewed 26 million times, they have 874,000 likes. Based on these indicators, analysts are already foreshadowing the film’s leading positions in the December box office.