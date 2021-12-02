XRP tokens worth $ 145 million were withdrawn from the Binance crypto exchange :: RBC.Crypto

Crypto investor transferred 150 trillion XRP to an unknown address. Transaction detected by Whale Alert service

On December 2, 150 million XRP tokens were withdrawn from the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, Binance ($ 145 million, taking into account the current exchange rate at 14:40 Moscow time). The transaction was committed by the service Whale alertwhich tracks large movements of cryptocurrency. Tokens were transferred to an unknown address.

XRP is Ripple’s internal token used in the corporate cross-border payment system. The asset ranks seventh in the ranking of the largest cryptocurrencies by capitalization ($ 45.6 billion), according to CoinGecko. On December 2, XRP price is $ 0.96. Over the month, the token has fallen in price by 12%.

United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) brought charges against Ripple at the end of 2020. The regulator accused the company of selling unregistered securities under the guise of $ 1.3 billion XRP tokens.

