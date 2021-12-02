“Your friend gave you her kidney, but you keep drinking”: Selena Gomez was hated because of an unsuccessful video

The other day, Selena Gomez shared on TikTok a funny video in which she reacted to the words of the famous Dr. Dawn Bantel about alcoholism. In the video, the doctor explains that a woman’s consumption of more than eight glasses of alcohol per week exceeds the recommended norm. According to the specialist, this is a wake-up call that can lead to health problems. In turn, Selena decided to play a trick on the doctor’s statement – she rolled her eyes, bit her nails and made it clear that she allegedly exceeded the recommended rate.

Selena Gomez

Fans appreciated the singer’s joke, but not everyone liked it. Some users began to hate Selena, accusing her of promoting alcoholism and an unhealthy lifestyle. One user remembered her kidney transplant surgery several years ago: “Your friend gave you her kidney, and you keep drinking.” By the way, the performer rarely responds to the comments of subscribers, but this time she was apparently brought to a boiling point. “It was a joke, ass,” the singer wrote to the hater.

We will remind, recently, Selena admitted that in 2020 she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. “When I found out about this, I felt relieved,” the singer admitted. “I could take a deep breath and say,” Okay, that explains a lot. ”

In 2017, Selena Gomez underwent a kidney transplant, which she needed due to complications from lupus. “I developed arthritis, then my kidneys began to fail,” the singer said in an interview. – I convinced myself that everything was in order, and did not even notice how bad such an attitude affects my body. The singer’s donor was her close friend, actress Francia Rice. Both girls had a hard time, but Francia was a little more fortunate: she recovered fairly quickly from the operation. But Selena’s new kidney did not take root immediately, and the operation itself took six hours instead of two.