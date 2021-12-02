Zakharova called the “red line” for Russia in relations with Ukraine – RBK

Photo: Francois Mori / AP



The “red line” for Russia in the Ukrainian direction is the country’s entry into NATO. This was stated in a statement published on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said the official representative of the diplomatic service Maria Zakharova.

“Ukraine’s joining NATO is for us, and we have been talking about it for a long time, is the“ red line, ”Zakharova said. According to her, NATO continues to draw Kiev into the alliance and develop the country’s military infrastructure, seeking to turn Ukraine into a “springboard for confrontation” with Russia.

Such actions “are fraught with destabilization of the military-political situation in Europe,” she said.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed NATO to start substantive negotiations in order to legally guarantee the non-expansion of the alliance to the east. He added that Moscow will seek “reliable and long-term security guarantees” in negotiations with Washington and its partners, and will also “insist on the development of specific agreements that will exclude any NATO moves eastward.”

He noted that Moscow needs legal guarantees, since the Western countries have not fulfilled their oral obligations. According to the Russian president, everything happened exactly the opposite. Putin added that Western states ignored “legitimate Russian security concerns” and are doing so to this day.