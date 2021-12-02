https://ria.ru/20211202/zakharova-1761898226.html
Zakharova jokingly responded to Nuland’s words about Russians and Ukraine
Zakharova jokingly responded to Nuland's words about Russians and Ukraine
Zakharova jokingly responded to Nuland’s words about Russians and Ukraine
Messages from Ukrainian “sources” about the words of US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland at the OSCE Ministerial Council in Stockholm speak of the intellectual dysfunction of Western … RIA Novosti, 02.12.2021
in the world
Kiev
USA
Victoria Nuland
Maria Zakharova
osce
Russia
MOSCOW, December 2 – RIA Novosti. Messages from Ukrainian “sources” about the words of US Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland at the OSCE Ministerial Council in Stockholm speak of intellectual dysfunction of the Western curators of Kiev, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. Ukraine) Kuleba and (US Secretary of State) Blinken put Lavrov in his place during an informal dinner, and (US Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs) Victoria Nuland said that many Russians want to live in a country like Ukraine. protege “, – wrote Zakharova in her Telegram channel.
