https://ria.ru/20211202/zakharova-1761898226.html

Zakharova jokingly responded to Nuland’s words about Russians and Ukraine

Zakharova jokingly responded to Nuland’s words about Russians and Ukraine – Russia news today

Zakharova jokingly responded to Nuland’s words about Russians and Ukraine

Messages from Ukrainian “sources” about the words of US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland at the OSCE Ministerial Council in Stockholm speak of the intellectual dysfunction of Western … RIA Novosti, 02.12.2021

2021-12-02T18: 22

2021-12-02T18: 22

2021-12-02T18: 22

in the world

Kiev

USA

Victoria Nuland

Maria Zakharova

osce

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/07/16/1742439971_0:87:3016:1784_1920x0_80_0_0_ed3c2479fa3e61bdd02a5ca87ad63578.jpg

MOSCOW, December 2 – RIA Novosti. Messages from Ukrainian “sources” about the words of US Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland at the OSCE Ministerial Council in Stockholm speak of intellectual dysfunction of the Western curators of Kiev, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. Ukraine) Kuleba and (US Secretary of State) Blinken put Lavrov in his place during an informal dinner, and (US Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs) Victoria Nuland said that many Russians want to live in a country like Ukraine. protege “, – wrote Zakharova in her Telegram channel.

https://ria.ru/20211201/nuland-1761695692.html

Kiev

USA

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/07/16/1742439971_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1bbb49179a82523f08e635b6b90759b4.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, kiev, usa, victoria nuland, maria zakharova, osce, russia