Zakharova made a remark to a Georgian journalist

2021-12-02T21: 04

STOCKHOLM, December 2 – RIA Novosti. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova drew attention to the fact that the Georgian journalist, who switched to English during the press approach of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Stockholm, asked to participate in it in Russian. during the conversation of the minister with journalists, she began to ask a question in English. “Tamara, please excuse me, when you asked to take part in the conference, you spoke Russian,” Zakharova said. “Is this a problem?” – asked the journalist. “Well, it’s just Russian journalists here. & Lt; … & gt; Tamara, please, in Russian, let’s go,” Zakharova answered. The journalist insisted that she wanted to ask a question in English. “Next time you ask , also in English, okay? ” – pointed out Zakharova.

