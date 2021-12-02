Zakharova reprimanded a Georgian journalist for asking in English | News | News

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, made a remark to the Georgian journalist, who, during the press approach of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, began a conversation in English. As the diplomat noted, earlier an employee of the Rustavi 2 channel had asked to take part in the event in Russian.

Thus, at a conference in Stockholm, Tamara Nutsubidze addressed the minister in English.

“Tamara, excuse me, please, when you asked to take part in the conference, you spoke Russian,” Zakharova said.

To the journalist’s clarifying question, she stressed that Russian media representatives were at the event, and asked to continue the conversation in Russian.

Nutsubidze, in turn, said that she wanted to ask a question in English.

“Next time you ask, also in English, okay?” – said the representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

In February last year, Zakharova criticized the behavior of Georgian journalists at the UN office in Geneva. According to her, the women screamed at the Russian delegation, trying to get through to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Sergei Lavrov.

The minister himself, commenting on the incident, pointed out that the journalists “are somehow sick.”