Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on the reports of Ukrainian “sources” about the words of US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland. Earlier, she announced many Russians wanting to live in a country like Ukraine.

In addition, Zakharova drew attention to other “fabulous news” according to which Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken allegedly put Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov “in place during an informal dinner.”

“Complete intellectual dysfunction of Western curators and their Ukrainian protégés,” Zakharova noted in her Telegram channel.

Nuland announced the “desires” of many Russians during the Kiev Security Forum. The American diplomat claims that the Russians allegedly want to see in their country some of the events that have already taken place in Ukraine. She also praised Ukraine for its unity and striving for justice and democracy.

Meanwhile, Zakharova also said that Ukraine’s entry into NATO would be a “red line” for Moscow. In addition, Zakharova noted that at the meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers in Riga, Russia was accused of threats against the alliance due to the movement of military personnel along the borders.