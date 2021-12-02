https://ria.ru/20211202/ukraina-1761898977.html

Zelensky's office announced successful disruption of coup d'etat in Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thwarted the upcoming December 1 coup with his statement, said Mikhail, adviser to the head of the Ukrainian president's office

KIEV December 2 – RIA Novosti. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy with his statement thwarted the upcoming December 1 coup, said the adviser to the head of the Ukrainian president’s office, Mikhail Podolyak. Zelensky said on November 26 that he had received information about the upcoming December 1 coup in Ukraine, in which businessman Rinat Akhmetov was allegedly involved. The SBU announced on Monday that it had opened a criminal case and was conducting an investigation into the preparation by individual citizens of Ukraine and the Russian Federation of actions to seize power in the country. public sentiment has clearly begun to change. Obvious questions have arisen about the quality of certain media platforms that are clearly engaged in propaganda. There has been significant doubt about the sincerity of the “retirees”, although some of them have been in the status of influential ministers or prime ministers for years, but have not changed the nature of power. ” According to Podolyak, after Zelensky announced that a coup d’etat was being prepared in the country on December 1, more attention appeared to possible negative scenarios for Ukraine, to possible destructive actions of oligarchs and related to them politicians and organizations, as well as to possible aggressive steps from the Russian oh hand. Moreover, in his opinion, the interests of old political and economic leaders who are trying to bet on protests have become obvious, since it is important for them to preserve the old type of state – corruption, clan, oligarchic. In addition, according to Podolyak, there is serious attention from Western politicians and diplomats to the situation in Ukraine. “All this could not but affect which organizations and politicians were present yesterday (December 1 – ed.) On the street (at the rally near the president’s office – ed.), How many people were there in general, and how this action ended,” noted Podolyak. On Wednesday, in the center of Kiev, a rally was held dissatisfied with the policy of the current authorities of the country, several thousand people took part in it. The participants held a rally outside the president’s office and marched through the government quarter.

2021

