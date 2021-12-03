14 and Above: Where COVID Vaccination May Be Mandatory | Articles

As expected, already on December 6, Austria will promulgate the law announced this week on the compulsory vaccination against COVID-19 for all adult citizens of the country. It will become the first European state to take such a radical step. , but is unlikely to remain alone for long. That Germany has already thought to make injections from the coronavirus an obligation, not everyone’s right. And Greece partially embarked on this path – true, while mandatory vaccination has been announced only for those over 60. About where else in the world vaccination is not voluntary, and considerations of public good outweigh the principle of the individual’s freedom of choice – in the material of Izvestia.

Ahead of all Europe

Back in the spring, many world governments tried to seduce fellow citizens with vaccinations using a variety of “gingerbread” – some with vouchers for purchases, some with money, some with a lottery. But the tactics of good persuasion quickly gave way to the “stick” tactics.

Further than others in this regard and the first in Western Europe went Austria, which has decided to make vaccination against COVID-19 compulsory for all adult citizens of the country from February 1. Announcing this the other day, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg admitted that he would prefer to go the other way. … “But if a year after the vaccinations, the national campaigns, when the media explains over and over what the matter is, we still have such a high degree of insecurity, people believe in fake news … we have to take this decisive step. “, – he explained.

Photo: Global Look Press / Eibner-Pressefoto / EXPA

The final version of the law will appear on December 6. However, it is already known that, most likely, the measure will affect all Austrians from the age of 14, and the fines for refusing to vaccinate in the absence of a medical treatment can range from € 3,600 …

At the same time, compulsory immunization may well be considered constitutional, Peter Bussiger, an Austrian expert on constitutional law from the University of Innsbruck, assured Izvestia.

– But for this you need to observe the following principles: 1) the vaccine must be safe and effective; 2) mandatory vaccination should lead to containment of the pandemic; 3) no one can be physically forced to vaccinate; 4) penalties for refusal to vaccinate must be proportionate. This means that no prison terms or excessive fines can be imposed, the expert explained.

Not one warrior in the field

Austria is not the only country to decide that considerations of the public good can outweigh personal freedoms. This week The German press reported that the new chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, spoke in favor of the introduction of compulsory vaccination even without five minutes. At a crisis meeting with the prime ministers of the federal states on November 30, he “expressed his sympathy for such a regulation.” , a government source told local media outlets. Some local authorities are also in favor of the compulsory vaccination against COVID-19.

So Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Seder has already called this measure “the only chance” to end the pandemic … “Compulsory vaccination will save us from a situation where next winter thousands of people will again have to fight for their lives in intensive care units,” said his colleague from Lower Saxony. Stefan Weill.

Today, 68.5% of the population is fully vaccinated in Germany, and 66% in Austria. Nevertheless, vaccination coverage in these countries is not only inferior to Portugal, Spain, Italy and Ireland, but also insufficient against the background of the spread of the supposedly highly infectious Omicron strain.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Photo: Global Look Press / Frank Rumpenhorst

It is possible that it was the new version of the coronavirus that spurred the authorities to take drastic measures and the authorities of the 11 millionth Greece. This week Athens announces that vaccinations will be compulsory for people over 60 from mid-January (More than half a million of this category remain unvaccinated). The fine for refusing to take an injection was imposed many times more humanely than in Austria – € 100, but it was promised to be imposed on a monthly basis.

The case of Austria and Greece will not become a precedent. In other regions of the world, vaccination against COVID-19 was no longer voluntary much earlier. In particular, Indonesia announced the compulsory vaccination for the entire adult population back in February this year, in the summer this example was followed by tiny Micronesia and Turkmenistan. n, and in the fall, Costa Rica became a pioneer in declaring vaccination as a duty not only of every adult, but also of every child from 12 years old.

The overwhelming majority of other countries resorted to exactly the same measures, just in a truncated format, obliging medical workers, employees of public institutions or civil servants to vaccinate under the slogan no jab, no job (no vaccination, no job). The lives of all other unvaccinated people who do not fall under these special professional categories were made as difficult as possible by the exclusion of a number of public places and the system of QR codes, which forced many to get vaccinated without a conscious desire.

On November 30, answering a question from journalists about the likelihood of taking measures in Russia by analogy with Austria, the presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin does not allow the possibility of imposing fines in the country for refusing to vaccinate against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

Dividing lines

The most telling example of the fact that vaccinations are better under a stick than with persuasion is France. This country was the first in Europe to introduce a “health passport” on July 12, which immediately provoked a sharp surge in those wishing to be vaccinated. … Within a day since the announcement of the introduction of such passports, the main platform for booking vaccinations Doctolib registered 1 million records at once. And this voluntary-compulsory practice helped France to a large extent avoid the fourth wave that swept across Europe in the summer.

But, of course, not everyone took the compulsion to vaccinate calmly. And anti-Axis protests in the West have become another trend in recent times.

– The European public is very divided on the issue of compulsory vaccination. There is a significant group of people – 40–55% – who are worried (about the coronavirus situation) and fully support the mandatory vaccination. A significant minority opposes this, and some of them will protest because of this step. … And if the current isolation regime continues, it is likely that there will be more protests and unrest in some parts of Europe, ”Professor Emeritus of Kent University Frank Furedi told Izvestia.

Photo: Global Look Press / Christophe Gateau

In Asia, with its deep tradition of collective consciousness, the need to be vaccinated has always been perceived more calmly than in freedom-loving Europe. But their dissatisfied – in the case of the introduction of the mandatory injections from COVID-19 – will be found there, especially among religious people, since for many forced vaccination is unethical from the point of view of Divine law, Professor Angel Gutierrez of the Manila College of Saint Scholastica explained to Izvestia.

– Compulsory vaccination runs counter to our inherent human rights and human conscience. And those who adhere to these ethical principles will undoubtedly protest in all parts of the world. … While the common good is important, individual human rights must be respected, added a sociologist from the Philippines, whose president this week also approved mandatory vaccinations for all.