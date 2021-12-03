https://ria.ru/20211203/yuar-1761984133.html

25 Russian tourists were taken out of South Africa

A charter flight organized by one of the fitness companies took out 25 Russians from South Africa, they were quarantined, the company’s commercial director told RIA Novosti … RIA Novosti, 03.12.2021

2021-12-03T12: 10

2021-12-03T12: 10

2021-12-03T12: 12

MOSCOW, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. A charter flight organized by one of the fitness companies took out 25 Russians from South Africa, they were quarantined, the company’s commercial director Andrei Krylov told RIA Novosti. Earlier, a fitness company that organizes sports camps for its clients in southern Africa, announced that for the cancellation of regular flights will send a charter for them. People who are not clients of the company could buy a ticket for this charter for 15 thousand euros. “Yes, the plane in Moscow has already arrived in the morning. There were twenty-five people on board,” said Krylov. The representative of the company refused to say how many were on board. commercial passengers. “Twenty-five people are sitting in the observatory, we were quarantined,” explained Krylov. Earlier, the World Health Organization, following an emergency meeting, decided to classify a new variant of the coronavirus discovered in South Africa as causing concern. The new strain – B.1.1.529 – was named by the WHO with the Greek letter omicron. The chairman of the World Medical Association, Frank Ulrich Montgomery, expressed concern that omicron in its danger could become comparable to the Ebola virus and as infectious as the delta strain, it has already been identified on all continents. “omicron” most of the world’s airlines at the end of November suspended flights with this country. Because of this, several hundred Russian tourists remained in the country, who had previously entered South Africa on connecting flights – there is no direct flight between South Africa and Russia. Some of them fly out of the country on their own, in addition, a commercial Ethiopian Airlines flight is scheduled for December 3, which will take Russians along the Cape Town – Addis Ababa – Moscow route.

2021

