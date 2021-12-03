27 Fun Facts About The Great Gatsby

In the spring of 1922, in an era of decaying morality, brilliant jazz and “kings of smuggled alcohol,” Nick Carraway travels from the Midwest to New York. In pursuit of his own American dream, he settles in the neighborhood of the mysterious, famous for his parties millionaire Jay Gatsby, and on the opposite side of the bay live his cousin Daisy and her husband, rake and aristocrat, Tom Buchanan. So Nick is drawn into the exciting world of the rich – their illusions, love and deceptions.

Actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire have been true friends since childhood. This is the first time they have starred in a film together since Dons Plum’s Cafe (2001). Prior to that, they appeared together in “This Boy’s Life” (1993).





A photograph of Zelda Fitzgerald, wife and muse of the writer F. Scott Fitzgerald, hangs on the back wall of the apartment Tom shares with Myrtle.



Leonardo DiCaprio wanted to play Jay Gatsby because he was attracted by the idea of ​​a man who came out of absolutely nothing, who created himself entirely from his own imagination. Speaking of the role, he said, “Gatsby is one of those iconic characters because he can be interpreted in many ways – like a hopeless romantic, totally possessed by a madman, or a dangerous gangster clinging to wealth.”



The phrase “Ad Finem Fidelis” can be seen on one of the gates of the Gatsby mansion. It means “Loyal to the End” in Latin, hinting that Gatsby remained loyal to Daisy for the rest of his life.



Both this film and an earlier adaptation of The Great Gatsby (1974) won the Academy Award for Best Costume Design at the Academy Awards.

According to Tom Brin, owner of the Brinhold estate in the Blue Mountains in New South Wales, where most of the filming took place, the first day of filming was a beautiful spring day, but when they were filming the scene where a nervous Gatsby makes Nick Carroway invite Daisy for tea, the film crew bought 100,000 liters of water to create a downpour visible in the film. Brin claims that director Baz Luhrmann hired a weather guru who was completely wrong as it rained for the next three days.



Director Baz Luhrmann stated in an interview that the interior of Jay Gatsby’s Long Island mansion was based on the high school he attended in Australia.



The film is set in 1922 and 1929.



Actress Carey Mulligan was at a dinner party when director Baz Luhrmann called her and said that she had landed the role of Daisy Buchanan in the film. “I burst into tears in the middle of this room with Karl Lagerfeld and all these people standing next to me,” she recalls. “They thought I was crazy.”



Carey Mulligan has since admitted that she is not a fan of her own performance in the film, believing that the sheer scale of the project overwhelmed her at the time. After completing it, she decided to focus on smaller films, which are likely to have smaller and more cohesive actors and crews.





Shortly before and after its release, the film inspired many celebrities to throw Gatsby-themed costume parties. Ironically, F. Scott Fitzgerald’s novel criticized such self-indulgent galas for the rich and privileged. However, Prince Harry attended a $ 25,000 Gatsby birthday party. Likewise, Paul McCartney hosted his own expensive gala to celebrate Gatsby’s birthday. This passion for Gatsby peaked shortly before the film’s premiere. In London, newspapers advised socialites on which of the many Gatsby parties they should go to. In America, CNN offered wealthy parents a guide to organizing Gatsby-themed hangouts for their children.



Genuine Duesenberg cars are too rare and valuable to be used in driving scenes (the Duesenberg Model SJ convertible coupe sold for over $ 4.5 million in March 2013, two months before the movie’s release). As a result, the two Duesenberg Model J replicas were painted yellow and modified to match each other for filming.





The billboard for Dr. T.J.Eckleburg in Ash Valley is very similar in appearance to the cover of the first edition of a 1925 novel by artist Francis Cugat. After a career as a cover designer in New York, Cugat moved to Hollywood in the mid-1920s and became a designer for actor Douglas Fairbanks.



Ben Affleck was originally cast as Tom Buchanan, but later dropped out due to scheduling conflicts. After Affleck was eliminated, Bradley Cooper and Luke Evans were considered, and Joel Edgerton was eventually selected.



First appearance of Amitabh Bachchan in a Hollywood film.





Amanda Seyfried, Rebecca Hall, Rachel McAdams, Keira Knightley, Blake Lively, Abbie Cornish, Michelle Williams, Natalie Portman, Eva Green, Anne Hathaway, Olivia Wilde, Jessica Alba and Scarlett Johansson were all candidates for the role of Buken Day.



Production was briefly delayed when director Baz Luhrmann was hit in the head by a moving camera crane, after which he had to put three stitches.



In the first and final scenes (not in the book) Nick Carraway is shown as a patient at the Perkins sanitarium. Maxwell Perkins was the editor of The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald and a close friend.



Leonardo DiCaprio is the fourth actor to play the role of Jay Gatsby in a major motion picture released in theaters. Warner Baxter portrayed this character in The Great Gatsby (1926), Alan Ladd in The Great Gatsby (1949) and, finally, Robert Redford in The Great Gatsby (1974).





In Scott Fitzgerald’s 1925 novel, gangster Meyer Wolfsheim wore cufflinks made from human molars. Wolfsheim’s character was based on the real-life gambler and bootlegger Arnold Rothstein, who became a millionaire at the age of thirty. He was killed in 1928.



Around 2010, Martin Scorsese allegedly took an interest in directing an authentic adaptation of The Great Gatsby. However, when Baz Luhrmann continued the project, Scorsese instead turned his attention to the creation of The Wolf of Wall Street (2013). Both projects starred Leonardo DiCaprio.



Elizabeth Debicki’s first Hollywood role and second feature film, although it was filmed in her home country of Australia. The first time she came to America for screen tests with Tobey Maguire to the director Baz Luhrmann.



It was the 17th highest grossing film of the year. The painting came in second on its first weekend, behind Iron Man 3 (2013). At the time, it was the sixth largest opening weekend for a film that did not debut in first place, the second largest opening weekend for a film starring Leonardo DiCaprio, and was director Baz Luhrmann’s highest grossing film.





During one of the early scenes of the film, Tom Buchanan (Joel Egerton) jokes about the distant possibility of marriage between white and black people. Edgerton later portrayed Richard Loving in the film Love (2016), dedicated to the landmark decision of the US Supreme Court that overturned all state laws against interracial marriage.



Jay-Z was the executive producer of this film and allegedly convinced director Baz Luhrmann to use the hip-hop soundtrack.



Leonardo DiCaprio (Jay Gatsby) and Joel Egerton (Tom Buchanan) were born in 1974, the same year that The Great Gatsby (1974) was released.

Director’s cameo: Baz Luhrmann plays the waiter who brings Nick to Jordan’s table to meet Gatsby for afternoon tea