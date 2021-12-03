460 new cases of coronavirus in Primorye – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

Over the past day, 460 new cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in Primorye, with a cumulative total of 89 396. This was announced on Friday, December 3, by the regional government.

301 people recovered – a total of 76,424 people coped with the disease.

Four died – a total of 1,416 people died of covid.

808 679 Primorye residents were vaccinated against COVID-19.

Recall that from November 15, Primorye residents who were not vaccinated with the first component of the COVID-19 vaccine began to be suspended from work without pay. Since December 15, this fate awaits workers in some spheres, unvaccinated by the second component. Unvaccinated employees of a number of enterprises face fines of up to 40 thousand rubles, entrepreneurs – up to 150 thousand, legal entities – up to 500 thousand.

Since November 9, the QR code system has been expanded to include non-food stores, hotels, beauty salons and saunas. Earlier, the government ordered to check visitors in cafes, theaters, museums, cinemas and sports complexes. And food courts, children’s and entertainment centers in the shopping center should be closed. Catering establishments located in food courts may only sell food to take away.

On November 29, the region also introduced compulsory vaccination for citizens over 60 years old.