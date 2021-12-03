A $ AP Rocky wore a blanket at the Met Gala that he found on a thrift store: the owner recognized him

The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Ball took place on September 13, 2021, and since then, the media have been talking about Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky’s red carpet looks. In addition to the fact that this was their first appearance as a couple during the entire romance, they also came up with quite interesting and symbolic images: Rihanna wore a Balenciaga blanket dress, and the rapper wore an ERL tuxedo with a cape. So they hinted at the coronavirus pandemic, where people spent most of their time in bed.

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky at the 2021 Met Gala / Photo Getty Images

The unusual history of the cape

But shortly after the Met Gala, a network user reacted to A $ AP Rocky’s extravagant look. A girl named Sarah noticed that the rapper came to the event in an exact copy of her great-grandmother’s blanket, which her relatives donated to charity at a thrift store shortly before the social event. She searched the internet for the look designer A $ AP Rocky and came across an article in Vogue which revealed that Eli Russell Linnetz lives in southern California, and his studio is located near the Venice area, where Sarah and her family live.

“I asked my mother to look for pictures of that same blanket on our old bed. It seems Mary’s great-grandmother was able to attend the Met Gala with A $ AP Rocky and ERL.” – wrote an excited girl on Instagram and added that this blanket was once sewn by a great-grandmother for Sarah’s mother. She is incredibly glad that such a thing has visited the Met Gala and has no complaints about the brand and she does not need money either.



A $ AP Rocky in a patchwork / Photo from instagram @books_n_babies

This turned out to be true, because the designer himself said that together with the rapper he thought for a long time how to show the theme of the ball. The designer wanted the item to be truly unique and had a story, so he found this patchwork quilt on a thrift store in Southern California.