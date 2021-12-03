A broker from the United States began to unfreeze client accounts after blocking for Crimea – RBC

There was no request for a package of supporting documents, but the first unlocking was received by the client, who, on his own initiative, sent documents to IB confirming that his stay in the republic was temporary, she added. We are talking about copies of air tickets to Crimea and confirmation of booking at the hotel.

“In addition to the questionnaire, I have attached bills for electricity, gas and water to the letter. Also attached tickets to Crimea and back. Well, I briefly described the situation: I was like a tourist, here are the plane tickets, I live in Russia permanently, here are the utility bills, ”one of IB’s clients, who got access to the accounts, said through his representative. It took an IB client about three months to resolve the freeze on account transactions. The account itself was blocked a month after his trip to Crimea.

Formally, US sanctions were not imposed on residents of Crimea, as well as persons who temporarily stay on its territory. But in December 2014, OFAC (the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the US Treasury Department) received the authority to impose penalties on American companies that conduct commercial activities in Crimea, lawyers told RBC. This led to the fact that business began to play it safe and consider any activity related to Crimea undesirable.

Has IB changed its attitude towards clients from Crimea

The consideration was delayed due to the fact that the broker’s compliance, together with OFAC, could develop a consolidated position on this issue and, probably, prepared the rules for using IB services in the “disputed territories”, Ananyeva suggests. A representative of IB itself, in response to a request from RBC, only said that the broker “is committed to strict compliance with all sanctions programs administered by OFAC.”

Konstantin Erokhin, lawyer and partner of J&S Legal Counsels and Trustees, believes that the unblocking that began could be associated with the outflow of clients from Russia and other potentially problematic regions. “On the one hand, Interactive Brokers is registered in the United States and will primarily heed the guidance of the regulator in that jurisdiction. On the other hand, the presence of money in the accounts is the main business of the brokerage company, so it has to “maneuver,” he says, adding that, based on the small number of unlocking cases, it is still premature to predict future decisions of the broker in similar situations.

“The sanctions adopted by the United States and published on the website of the US Treasury Department contain general, very broad wording, and the degree of control over their implementation rests with the compliance of the respective brokers,” explains Sergey Demkin, Advisor for Special Projects of the A1 Bar Association. Therefore, in order to avoid fines from OFAC, it is easier for IB to block the client and impose the burden of proof on him, the expert says.

Is it possible to prevent blocking in advance

In the absence of a clear position of the American broker, it is guaranteed that blocking can only be prevented by not visiting the “disputed territories” or choosing another service, experts say.

IB is not regulated in Russia – the Central Bank previously included the broker in the list of companies with identified signs of illegal activity, because he does not have a license to operate in the country. By concluding an agreement with such organizations, a person deprives himself of the protection that Russian regulation gives, a representative of the Central Bank previously explained to RBC. Therefore, if problems arise, a client of a foreign company should contact the regulator with whose license he works, he added.

Few of ordinary Russian investors understand that, in fact, in relations with IB, the Russian state does not protect it in any way, says Demkin. Even fewer clients of the broker, according to the expert, read the agreement on the provision of services or thoroughly study the company’s website.

“In order not to get into such situations, it is necessary to develop literacy not only in relation to the technical and fundamental analysis of securities, but also in relation to geopolitics and legal regulation of the activities of the broker to whom you trust your funds, to understand the conditions of interaction with him and the legal basis. It is also necessary to clearly monitor whether you are a subject of special regulation (a resident of countries under sanctions), ”advises Demkin.

Even if there is an opportunity to involve an American lawyer, the resolution of the problem will not speed up, believes the partner of KSK Group Stanislav Lyaptsev. “This process could potentially take many months – and in some cases, several years,” he cautions.