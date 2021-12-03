A dangerous combination of signals in the US market. What to do

Signals have appeared on the US market that cannot be ignored. Let’s see what an investor should pay attention to when making decisions in the near future.

Dangerous Signals

At the last trading session, the US market continued to decline after trying to form a reversal. Using simple technical analysis tools, we can see that the daily S&P 500 futures price is currently trying to bounce off the 50-period moving average (SMA50).

Throughout the past year, investors have been actively buying out the market when the price approaches this moving average. For many, the situation looks familiar and even favorable.

But it looks like the picture looks like this only because of the distribution of weights in the index. FAANG (Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Google) and Tesla stocks dramatically distort the picture potentially already formed local downtrend…

In fact, the index is only 29% above the SMA50, with about half already falling below the 200-day moving average.

An even stronger divergence is observed within the NASDAQ index. Despite the tech index hitting all-time highs, the number of stocks trading above 200 days has continued to decline since the middle of this year and is now only 33%. And more than 17% have already started updating their annual lows. That is, using the classic definition of the sign of a downtrend formation, 2/3 of the technological sector are already in the downward phase of the market. The fact that problems in the broader market can begin with a sell-off in the technology sector has already been highlighted. I admit that many of the private investors have already seen significant reductions in technology securities in their portfolios.

More objectively, what is happening is reflected in the technical picture of the S&P 500 equal-weighted index using the example Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)… We can see that, in contrast to the classic index, the quotes RSP have already started testing the 200-day moving average on the daily chart. This allows us to state that in the near future we will begin to balance around the danger zone. Historically, going lower did not bode well for the market.

Avoiding risks

Much indicates that investors have begun to sharply reduce risks, leaving the technology sector, as the most volatile in the next macroeconomic environment. But who were these investors? Were they private players? Unlikely. Earlier, I have already described the potential balance of power in the market, which will prevail in the near future. And it looks like it is starting to manifest itself.

While the size of allocation in shares of private investors has reached unprecedented levels, approaching 40%, the US Federal Reserve will begin to reduce QE even faster than expected. But the actions of hedge funds are of more interest. Since the beginning of July, they have been actively reducing the size of their margin positions. It is easy to see that the dynamics of stocks from the NASDAQ index, whose quotes are traded above 200 days, correlates well with the level of marginality of fund positions.

The fact that a risk-off may have taken shape among professional investors in the market suggests that the price of junk bond ETFs goes below the 200-day average on the daily chart. HYG (High Yield Bond ETF). Demand for low-quality bonds is usually a good indicator of risk appetite, without which the stock market will struggle to continue its growth. Historically, with such a picture, the stock market entered a downward phase or was in a sideways movement.

The decrease in risk appetite is also indicated by the dynamics of the S&P 500 stocks of “high beta” and stocks of “low volatility”, for example, the SPHB and SPLV ETFs, respectively. Periods when SPHB outperforms SPLV are usually a signal that market participants are prone to high risk.

The uptrend of the S&P 500, which began in March last year, correlates with the SPHB / SPLV dynamics. Recently, the ratio failed to overcome strong resistance and began a correction, which also coincided with a correction in the S&P 500.

Until the dynamics turn up again, it may not be worth thinking about acquiring assets with an increased risk.

Or buy the dip?

It will be fair to say that quite often the drop in the S&P 500 Equal Weighted Index (RSP) to the SMA 200 level was the place where the local correction bottom was forming and a good buying opportunity. The statistics will be on the side of market participants who bet on growth in December.

Historically, the month was the strongest in the years when the market grew by 20% or more in the first 11 months. This situation is observed now. Of course, there have been exceptions in history, but in the previous 11 out of 15 cases, December when investing in the broad stock market brought investors an average of about 1.7%.

Indirectly, the probability of a local bottom formation is also indicated by the fear index VIX… Reaching oversold values ​​on the indicator RSI coincided with the formation of the S&P 500 index reversal and was a good place to buy. However, nothing prevents the index from continuing to grow, and the likelihood of this still remains. Moreover, such high values ​​in themselves speak of market turbulence.

What an investor should do

If in the near future we do not see the formation of a confident reversal of the indices, then I assume that a sharp correction may occur in the region of 5-7% in the S&P 500, approximately to the 4250-4300 zone.

It is still premature to talk about the onset of a phase of global long-term decline, but the above facts should not be ignored by investors.

• The current situation is favorable for revising positions within the portfolio and getting rid of low-quality high-risk positions.

• More attention should be paid to stocks from the defensive essential and healthcare sectors, for example Abbott Lab, Walmart, P&G and others. A sell-off within the NASDAQ index primarily affected unprofitable techs, so the company’s ability to generate profits in difficult conditions may become a filter for selection.

• If you pay attention to companies with small capitalization, it is best to consider situational stories with a good fundamental component and not plan for long-term holding of positions. An example is the shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM).

• It would also be prudent to consider adding hedging assets such as a TLT or IEF bond ETF – the technical picture indicates potential growth.

PS Investors should pay attention to the options market. The situation in this asset class is not healthy, but this is a topic for separate consideration.

BCS World of investments