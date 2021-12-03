A new type of fraud with the risk of losing housing has appeared – Rossiyskaya Gazeta

A new trend in financial fraud is being recorded in Russia, the victims of which risk being left with a loan and losing their apartment. This was announced at the AntiFraud Russia forum by Sergei Veligodsky, head of the cyber fraud countermeasures department of Sberbank.

According to him, the criminals are persuading Russians to mortgage or sell their apartments along with a loan. “If people with us used to be left after attacks with loans, now they also remain without an apartment,” – said the representative of the bank, quoted by RIA Novosti. Veligodsky added that, in his opinion, this is “the most incomprehensible story of what to do about it.”

At AntiFraud Russia, the director of the cybersecurity department of the Ministry of Digital Industry Vladimir Bengin said that the “big four” mobile operators (MTS, Beeline, MegaFon, Tele2) are testing their call verification system. “Usually, operators come to the Ministry of digital services themselves and complain about fraudsters. Such calls deal a blow to the operators’ reputation,” he explained. According to him, for the system to work flawlessly, all existing operators must be connected to it. “Now there are more than a thousand of them,” Bengin said.

According to the ministry’s estimates, now every twentieth call from an unknown number is a call from a fraudster, 90% of banking fraud is a telephone call, and nine out of ten calls are made with a substitution of a number.

Earlier, the deputy chairman of the board of Sberbank Stanislav Kuznetsov said that the company has created a “library of voices” of telephone scammers. According to him, this allows suspicious transactions to be stopped. “We have learned to stop transactions when we find out that someone is calling from a fraudster: our call center calls back, gets to the fraudster, robots automatically stop or block a possible transaction from one account to another,” said a bank representative.

According to the Bank of Russia, in July – September 2021, more than 256 thousand cases of transactions carried out without the consent of customers were recorded (40% more than in the same period in 2020). The volume of such transactions is estimated at 3.2 billion rubles. Of these funds, citizens managed to return 7.7%.

In March, the Bank of Russia proposed to bring telephone scammers under Article 159.6 of the Criminal Code “Fraud in the field of computer information.” The maximum punishment under this article is 10 years in prison.