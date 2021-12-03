A schoolboy died in the Khabarovsk Territory after a conflict with another student – RBK

Photo: Vladimir Gerdo / TASS



In the city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur, Khabarovsk Territory, a 13-year-old schoolboy died after a conflict with another student. This is stated on the website of the regional department of the Investigative Committee.

According to the department, the student died on December 3, when the child was on the school grounds. On the fact of the incident, a criminal case was opened on the deliberate infliction of grievous bodily harm, resulting in death by negligence (part 4 of article 111 of the Criminal Code), and negligence (part 2 of article 293 of the Criminal Code). They face up to 15 and five years in prison, respectively.

The regional prosecutor’s office has also begun a check on this matter. According to her, one of the students insulted another during a biology lesson. Because of this, the offended student got up and hit the offender on the head. As a result, the teenager died in the medical room before the ambulance arrived.

In Altai Territory, a schoolboy shot another student in the head



The day before, one of the tenth grade pupils in one of the schools in the village of Altayskoye, Altai Territory, shot an eighth-grader in the head with a pneumatic pistol. The child received medical attention. According to the Vesti Altai TV channel, a schoolboy fired a shot in a street toilet, a 4.5 mm bullet hit the teenager in the frontal bone. Later it was removed.

The parents of the injured boy said that there was no conflict between the teenagers. At the same time, the eighth grader himself said that the tenth grader had shot him on purpose. The Investigative Committee and the regional prosecutor’s office began an investigation on this matter.