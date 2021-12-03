A teaser for an interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Oprah Winfrey appeared online

Meghan Markle

On March 7, CBS will air a big interview with 39-year-old Meghan Markle and 36-year-old Prince Harry Oprah Winfrey. The excitement around him is already colossal, as it is expected that the spouses will talk about the reasons for their departure from the posts of senior members of the royal family, share the details of life after the move and talk about personal matters. Today a teaser of an interview appeared on the network, in which the TV presenter once again confirmed that they would speak on a variety of topics.

I just want to be clear: there is no topic that would be banned,

Says Winfrey.

For the interview, the Duchess, who is now expecting her second child with her husband, chose a silk black dress with a white pattern from Giorgio Armani, shoes from Aquazzura, a pendant from Pippa Small, Birks earrings and a Cartier bracelet.

During the conversation, Megan periodically held her belly, which she often did during her first pregnancy.

A short excerpt included Oprah’s intriguing question, the answer to which has not yet been shown.

Were you silent or were you silenced?

She asked Megan.

At the end of the interview, Winfrey noted that some of the couple’s statements were quite shocking.

According to rumors, members of the British royal family were very disapproving of the fact that the couple decided to publicly discuss personal topics. However, Megan and Harry themselves made the final decision not to return to their royal duties, so now they do not need to coordinate their actions with Buckingham Palace.