“A very nice car.” UAZ “Hunter” tested in Chile – Rossiyskaya Gazeta

“Viajeros y Rutas TV”, a Chilean Youtube channel about car travel, chose the Russian off-road vehicle UAZ “Hunter” for one of its excursions.

The UAZ had to climb the Cero Grande mountain, the highest point of the city of La Serena in Chile, which the car did without the slightest difficulty with the drive on all four wheels, and the driver never had to resort to a downshift. The chauffeur of the “Hunter” Francisco Sepúlveda, who overcame the route, noted the very confident gait of the SUV during the ascent, comparing it to a Russian tank.

Giving the final assessment of the SUV, the tester emphasized that the Hunter, not equipped with modern electronic security systems, is a car with a pronounced army background, and therefore is more suitable for outings on the weekend than for everyday city driving, and in this capacity it is excellent …

“A very, very good car,” the tester summed up.

We will remind, UAZ began deliveries of “Hunter” to Chile in the spring of 2019. The main buyers of UAZ cars are mining companies and surfing clubs. At the same time, the site of the Chilean representative office of the Ulyanovsk company presents not only “Hunter”, but also other models of the manufacturer, including “Patriot”, “Loaf”, “Pickup” and “Profi”.