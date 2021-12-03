Popular singer Selena Gomez gave an interview about the new album Rare, the secrets of success and harmony with oneself. Read and be inspired!

Selena Gomez has gone through a lot in her 28 years: a difficult breakup, a struggle with lupus and lingering depression. Despite all the hardships, the artist managed to achieve success in her musical career, and recently began to conquer the vastness of the beauty industry.

And while we were discussing another attack by haters on Justin Bieber’s wife, his ex-lover gave a new inspiring interview. On Saturday, Selena appeared at Teen Vogue magazine’s online conference, where she talked about how exploring herself helped inspire her to write a new album, Rare, as well as to create a line of cosmetics of the same name.

“Many people said that I would not succeed, that I would not be able to achieve the goal,” Selena recalled.

As the 28-year-old singer and businesswoman said, her latest collection was based on a revelation about herself:

“It’s okay to be lonely and vulnerable. That it’s okay to look different from everyone else. I think this is how I want to position my personal brand. “

Gomez also noted that in order to feel comfortable in your own body, you need to work on yourself. Believing in dreams and even more so making them come true is possible only when you are in harmony with yourself.

“Why are you doing what you want? Are you patient with yourself? Are you ready to present your creation to the judgment of people? First of all, you need to ask yourself a lot of questions. At the same time, it is important to surround yourself with people who will push for development, who will believe in you, because, as I said earlier, there are many who still say no to me. When I was younger, I had so many reasons to stop. “

According to Gomez, you can get great results from your own work if you remain truthful with yourself:

“When I was younger, I was lucky to find my passion. From that moment on, I just followed my dream no matter what. To this day, I believe that everything should be assessed from the standpoint of quality. I want to make sure that my team working on a line of cosmetics or my creative development has a connection with some kind of passion. Otherwise, all efforts seem futile to me. But the result is always amazing. “

By the way, earlier Selena Gomez became one of the four main characters of 2020 according to PEOPLE magazine. She managed to get this title thanks to her bold statements about how she managed to cope with depression, anxiety, and accept her rejuvenated body.

Based on materials from marieclaire.ua

