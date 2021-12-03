Acting head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations spoke about the rescue of a physician from a mine in Kuzbass Zakovryashin

https://ria.ru/20211202/chupriyan-1761930003.html

MOSCOW, December 2 – RIA Novosti. Acting head of the EMERCOM of Russia Alexander Chupriyan told how a physician Alexander Zakovryashin escaped at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo region. rescuers said that he had already rested on the development, against the wall, and without the slightest strength he held on like this. And if we had not gone down there at that time, we would hardly have seen him, “Chupriyan said in an interview with RTVI. Initially, Zakovryashin was listed as dead. , he was already posthumously awarded, but a few hours later it became known that he was found alive. Now his condition is stable. The acting head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations emphasized that he considered the incident a miracle. “I have only one version: the rescuers have an increased motivation to live, and not for their own life, but for the sake of a friend,” Chupriyan noted. On the morning of November 25, there was smoke at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo Region, and there were 285 people underground. They managed to withdraw most of them, the mine rescuers went after the rest, but after a while they were recalled due to the threat of an explosion. The reason for the emergency, according to preliminary data, was a methane explosion. 51 people were killed: 46 miners and five mine rescuers.

