Adidas Announces Collaboration With Bored Ape Yacht Club, GMoney And PunksComic

Adidas has announced a collaboration with NFT-projects Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), GMoney and PunksComic within the metaverse. The company also swapped its Twitter profile picture for a themed monkey from the BAYC collection.

Today we leap Into The Metaverse with @BoredApeYC, @gmoneyNFT & @punkscomic… It’s time to enter a world of limitless possibilities.https: //t.co/LmgtrRn20c pic.twitter.com/40kU8tayrS – adidas Originals (@adidasoriginals) December 2, 2021

It is not known what exactly the cooperation of the parties implies. The collaboration is likely related to the CONFIRMED app, which is an online platform for buying Adidas products, including exclusive drops.

Hints of the company’s interest in NFT and the metaverse emerged in the middle of last month. Then Adidas released a collectible token on the POAP platform.

On November 26, Adidas announced a partnership with Bitcoin exchange Coinbase. A day earlier, the company published a message according to which it acquired a plot of land from The Sandbox project.

After that, publications appeared on social networks BAYC, GMoney and PunksComic with hints of an upcoming collaboration.

Rolling Stone previously released the covers in the form of non-fungible tokens in collaboration with the Bored Ape Yacht Club project.

Recall that Grayscale predicted the growth of the annual revenue of the Web 3.0 metauniverse sector to $ 1 trillion.

