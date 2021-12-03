After a visit to Ukraine, Penn appeared at a charity event in Miami in the company of ex-spouse Lopez. Photo

“We were honored that so many distinguished guests came and supported our global work to save lives,” the publication said.
Brazilian singer Anitta was also among the guests of the event. She on her Instagram page shared pictures that were taken during the charity evening.
In one photo she was captured with Penn, and in the other with the ex-husband of American singer and actress Jennifer Lopez, Mark Anthony.
“Sharing love and support,” Anitta wrote.
Penn is a two-time Academy Award winner and a Cannes Palm Winner.
The actor makes documentaries about high-profile events. One of Penn’s most famous interviews is a conversation with drug lord Joaquin Guzman Loer, nicknamed El Chapo, who was arrested after meeting with the actor.
On November 16, it became known that dformer Oscar winner and Cannes Palm winner, American actor Sean Penn secretly came to Ukraine in order to shoot a documentary about the events of the Maidan.
Despite the secrecy of the actor’s visit to Ukraine, on November 16 on Facebook, the director of the National Museum of the Revolution of Dignity, Igor Poshivailo, posted a photo of Penn on Facebook, in which he was captured near the Bell of Dignity. According to Poshivailo, Penn struck the bell three times after being told what it symbolized.
On November 17, the actor met with the Ukrainian military in the area of the Joint Forces operation. The main idea of the director, who visited Ukraine for the first time, is to tell the general public about the events taking place in the country. When the premiere of the film will take place, it has not been announced.