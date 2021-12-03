“After Watching Angelina Jolie”: Muceniece on the Adoption of a Black Child

Pavel Priluchny and Agata Muceniece have been married for almost nine years. Over the years of marriage, the actress gave her husband a son, Timofey, and a daughter, Mia.

Pavel Priluchny does not like the heirs, and two years ago he also wanted to take the child from the orphanage. Then Agatha Muceniece opposed the desire of the star. The actress refused such a step, believing that it was too serious. Perhaps Pavel could have managed to change his wife’s opinion, but in February 2020, they announced their separation. A few months later, the actors officially divorced and each went their own way.

Priluchny is now happy with the star of “Daddy’s Daughters” Miroslava Karpovich, but Muceniece has not met anyone yet. But Agatha quite suddenly returned to the topic of adoption. As it turned out, almost two years after breaking up with Pavel, she already wanted to adopt a child. By the way, Mutseniece started talking about the desire to become a mother again last spring. So it looks like now the star is really ready to become a mother for the third time. Even if for this she will have to take the baby from the orphanage. It is also noteworthy that once she did not want heirs at all.

Agatha also spoke about what kind of child she would like to adopt. As it turned out, in this regard, she was always inspired by the Hollywood actress and ex-wife of Brad Pitt – Angelina Jolie, who once took custody of the black baby Zakhara.

“I’ve always dreamed about it, having seen enough of Angelina Jolie with her adopted children. It seemed to me that I would definitely take a black child. So that we have as many different children in our family as possible, in order to unite peoples. This thought has not left me yet, ”Agatha admitted.

Despite her desire, so far the actress is in no hurry to make a decision. Largely because of their marital status. As Mutseniece noted, she could never imagine that she would be left without a husband. The star said that as soon as she finds a new spouse, she will immediately take the child from the orphanage.