Agatha Muceniece admitted that she wants a family like Angelina Jolie

But before this serious step, the actress plans to find herself a new husband.

Actress and mother of two children Agatha Muceniece admitted that the idea of ​​taking a child from an orphanage has been spinning in her head for a long time.

The 32-year-old artist devoted the new issue of her YouTube show MamBook to the topic of adoption and shared her point of view on this difficult issue.

“Having seen all sorts of Angelin Jolie, who are all with adopted children, and they have such huge families, I have always dreamed about it, and it seemed to me that I would naturally take some black child without fail. So that we have as many different “colored” people in our family as possible, so as to unite nations, peoples in one huge family. And, by the way, this thought has not left me yet, ”Agatha admitted. “It seems to me that if I had taken this thought less seriously, then it would have worked. That is, if I did not expect some kind of great gratitude, love from the child, and we would immediately “chill, relax,” then maybe it would have worked. But not a fact. “

“I can take a surrogate mother, choose a husband”: Muceniece decided to freeze eggsThe star does not exclude that she wants a third baby after 45 years.

However, the actress is in no hurry to embody the idea of ​​adoption in reality, because her life has changed dramatically over the past couple of years. Muceniece divorced Pavel Priluchny, and now they are raising a son and daughter in turn.

“I didn’t think I wouldn’t have a husband. Now, when I find a new one, I think I will do it, ”the star shared with her friends.

However, Agatha is embarrassed by the idea that most of the adoptive parents have some kind of personal motive, not very correct in order to take children from the orphanage. The actress did not approve when people close certain “holes” in their souls or in destiny with adopted children. And she once had a similar case before her eyes.

