Air Force plane crashes in El Salvador, son of Defense Minister killed

MOSCOW, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. El Salvador’s President Nayyib Bukele said that all the crew members of the crashed plane of the country’s Air Force, including the son of the Minister of Defense, were killed, he expressed condolences to the families of the victims. Earlier it was reported that the Salvadorian Air Force plane model Baron 55 Beechcraft crashed in the coastal zone while searching for a yacht with two passengers missing at sea on Wednesday. There were three people on board, including Lieutenant Gerardo Merino, son of the country’s defense minister, Merino Monroy. Pilot Carlos Rodrigo Escobar and Lieutenant Santos Elias Serrano were on board with Merino. The armed forces launched a search operation. “The armed forces of El Salvador found the body of the son of Minister Merino Monroy and his comrades among the wreckage of the plane in which they flew,” – wrote Bukele on Twitter. He added that the Minister of Defense “personally leads the rescue operation, despite his pain.” “Lord, give strength to the families of our heroes,” the president added.

