Amazon Prime Video has unveiled the first trailer for the reboot of Reacher. Without Tom Cruise

The story of former police officer Reacher is originally based on the Jack Reacher book series by action novel author Lee Child. In the original books, the height of the protagonist is almost two meters, and his hands are “the size of a plate” – when he appears, everyone suddenly stops talking.

Amazon’s Prime Video streaming platform has released a trailer for Reacher. This is a reboot of the Jack Reacher franchise, but without Tom Cruise in the title role and in the format of a serial picture.

In 2012, the first film with Tom Cruise was released, and the selection of an actor greatly outraged fans of Child’s books – it is rather difficult to portray a large retired military man, having a height of 170 centimeters. The fans of the character had questions, and the creators conceived a restart, but without Cruise.

“The point of Reacher is that he walks into a room and everyone in it gets a little uncomfortable for a minute. Cruz is very talented, but his physique is not at all suitable for this “, – then Child told reporters.

In the new series from Prime Video, Reacher is played by Alan Ritchson. He has about 40 roles, including Paul from Black Mirror, Ted Castle from Real Boys, and Arthur Curry (aka Aquaman) from Smallville.

Also appearing on the series are Malcolm Goodwin (House of Cards, Gangster), Willa Fitzgerald (Gotham, Little Women), Harvey Guillen (What Are We Doing In The Shadows), Graham Curry (House Doctor) , “Force Majeure”), Maxwell Jenkins (“The Eighth Sense”) and Bruce McGill (“Quantum Leap”, “Crime Story”).