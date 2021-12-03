An armed anti-axer came to the Czech government. He wanted to kill the prime minister – Accidents – St Petersburg News

Babiš himself reported about the incident the night before, late in the evening on December 2, on his Facebook page. He also showed a photograph of the culprit’s arsenal.

The opponent of vaccination and lockdown, armed with a dagger and a pistol, came to the Czech government. He planned to attack the acting. Prime Minister Andrei Babish, but was detained at the checkpoint.

“To us [в здание правительства] came [один] such [противник жестких мер эпидемиологической безопасности] and wanted to attack me. He had a dagger and a pistol. The police neutralized him at the entrance, ”Babish said (quoted by TASS).

And about. The prime minister also noted that he is constantly faced with threats due to tough anti-corruption measures, but, according to him, their introduction is due to the high mortality rate in the country due to the coronavirus. “We do all this for the sake of the people. Or don’t you believe this virus is killing people? Don’t you believe the vaccine protects? ” – wrote Babish.

Since November 22, a lockdown has been in effect in the Czech Republic for those unvaccinated from coronavirus. People without a vaccination certificate cannot visit restaurants, cinemas, museums, hairdressers, gyms and other service establishments, as well as public events.

