Ana de Armas replaces Scarlett Johansson in action-adventure movie

Chris Evans, going on a romantic journey in the action movie studio Apple Original Films “Ghosted”, lost one star partner, but immediately got another. Scarlett Johansson, who dropped out of the film due to a conflict in filming schedules, will be replaced by Ana de Armas, Evans’ colleague in Knives Out.

Armas will also executive produce. Producer responsibilities will be shared by Evans, creators of the Amazon fantasy “Future War” David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Jules Daley and Don Granger, and Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (“Deadpool”), who prepared the script for the upcoming film. Reese and Wernick developed the project from their original idea and initially sold it to Skydance. Apple acquired the promising project in the summer of 2021. Dexter Fletcher, who directed Rocketman, has been appointed director.

Production is expected to begin in February 2022. Aramas starred in Bond’s anniversary film No Time to Die and starred with Evans and Ryan Gosling in Joe and Anthony Russo’s The Gray Man for Netflix. In 2022, the thriller “Deep Waters” by Adrian Lyne will be released, in which de Armas is partnering with Ben Affleck. The actress is also in talks about the starring role in the “John Wick” spin-off “Ballerina”.