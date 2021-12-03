Anastasia Makeeva compared herself and her new lover with Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

At the end of October 2020, Anastasia Makeeva said that she had started a new romance, just a year after her divorce from Alexander Sakovich… Then the actress said that she met her new lover during the renovation of her summer house and her boyfriend was working as a builder. Yesterday Makeeva showed for the first time what her chosen one looks like.

Today Anastasia has published a new romantic picture with her beloved, informing that others now and then compare them with Hollywood stars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. “Those who know us say that our type is similar to this not unknown couple. Let’s vote, is that so? ” – signed the picture with her beloved Anastasia (spelling and punctuation of the author hereinafter are given unchanged – Approx. ed.). In the comments under the publication of Makeeva, Anna Semenovich stated that the lovers look even much cooler than their Western colleagues.

It is worth noting that at the end of October 2020, Makeeva spoke about the character of her lover. Anastasia listed the positive qualities of the chosen one: caring, stability, intelligence and a sense of humor. In addition, Anastasia emphasized that the financial issue is also important for her in a relationship with a man. “If a man wants to take care of his family, his woman, he will get up and work. After all, he has a mind. After all, I do not want to marry for a fool. If a man does not provide, then he is not very smart, ”Makeeva noted in the YouTube show“ Empathy Manuchi ”.

Recall that Makeeva was married three times. Her first husband was the actor Peter Kislov. After a divorce from him, the actress met with Alexei Makarov for several years. For the second time, the artist went to the registry office with the musician Gleb Matveychuk. Their wedding took place in a rented castle outside the city, although later the artist said that he did not want all this. The couple broke up in a rather tense relationship, as they constantly quarreled. In early September 2020, Matveychuk, in the program “The Fate of a Man” with Boris Korchevnikov, said that he and Anastasia went to the doctors for three years, as they dreamed of having a child. However, they never managed to give birth to a baby, and as a result, after seven years of marriage, the couple broke up.

By the way, earlier Anastasia admitted that she had serious health problems. That is why, at 38, the actress never became a mother. According to the actress, she has been trying to get pregnant for eight years. During this time, she underwent four IVF procedures, but so far without success. Anastasia said that she was very worried about this, and after each operation it took a long time to get in shape, as she was gaining ten kilograms. In addition, the actress is afraid of contracting cancer after these procedures.

