Angelina Jolie got a tattoo dedicated to Brad Pitt

It looks like Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie has decided to finally say goodbye to her past. It’s about a relationship with Brad Pitt.

Last week, the MCU premiere took place “The Eternals”, in which the leading roles went to Hollywood actresses Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek.

Appearing on the red carpet, Angelina Jolie immediately became the star of the evening. She made a splash, which is still discussed on the network. Firstly, for the first time in a long time, the actress appeared at a public event not alone, but accompanied by her children. Five children smiled sweetly at the photographers and hugged their star mom. Unfortunately, 17-year-old Pax was unable to attend the celebration.

Secondly, Angelina chose a very original outfit for the release, and the actress’s jewelry still remains a mystery.

All this, of course, is good, but few people paid attention to one detail that speaks of big changes in Jolie’s life. The celebrity quietly and silently removed the tattoo, which once was done in honor of her husband, Hollywood actor Brad Pitt. To be completely accurate, she did not delete the entire drawing, but only part of it.

Tattoo on the shoulder of the actress

Of course, absolutely all fans know this tattoo of the actress. It is worth explaining for ordinary viewers. This drawing on Angelina’s shoulder is of great importance, since all the coordinates of the birth of the celebrity’s children are embossed on it. Six lines are the geographic coordinates of all six children.

1st: Cambodia, the place where the oldest son of a woman, Maddox, was born;

2nd: Ethiopia, where the first daughter of Zakhar was born;

3rd: Namib, the place where the joint daughter of Angelina and Brad Shiloh was born;

3rd: Namib, the place where the joint daughter of Angelina and Brad Shiloh was born; 4th: Vietnam, Pax was born here;

5-6th: city in France, where the twins Vivienne and Knox were born.

This tattoo also had the seventh line – the place where the actor Brad Pitt was born. The geographic coordinates of this point are Oklahoma. At the moment, not a trace remains of the seventh line.

What other drawings on the body of the actress are dedicated to Pitt?

In fact, this tattoo is not the only drawing on the body of a celebrity that reminds of her former relationship with Pitt.

There is also a delicate lace pattern on the inside of the thigh. It symbolizes the two capital letters of Brad’s name – WB, which means William Bradley (the actor’s real name).

In 2016, a large-scale tattoo on the back also appeared on the celebrity’s body. It was during this period of time in the marriage of Angelina and Brad that an unfavorable moment came. Many believe that this drawing just symbolizes the beginning of the end of the relationship of the Hollywood couple. The tattoo symbolizes prosperity, love and good luck. The woman thought that by this act she could save the marriage from collapse.

By the way, Brad also got himself a tattoo with the same symbols, but only on his chest. It happened in Cambodia, where at that moment they were vacationing with the whole family.

Perhaps Jolie brought the tattoo on the inside of the thigh, the actress chose such an outfit for the red carpet, which hid this drawing from prying eyes.