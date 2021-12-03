Angelina Jolie starred with a swarm of bees for National Geographic. Video :: Repost :: RBK Style

Every year on May 20, World Bee Day is celebrated. In honor of the event, National Geographic teamed up with beekeeper photographer Dan Winters and Angelina Jolie to release a video in support of insects.

Angelina Jolie starred in a video for National Geographic magazine to draw attention to the problem of extinction of bees. The organizers of the action wanted to remind that due to the disappearance of these insects, mankind may lose dairy products, fruits, vegetables and cotton.

Winters got the idea to create the video after seeing the famous portrait of Californian beekeeper Ronald Fisher. Taken by photographer Richard Avedon in 1981, bees covered the face and body of amateur beekeeper Fischer.

Angelina Jolie herself became the face of the Women for Bees program. The project was launched by the French brand Guerlain and UNESCO with the support of an American actress. The program is designed not only to protect bees, but also to help women by providing them with stable jobs, as beekeeping can be a lifesaver in poor rural areas.

The program kicks off on June 21 at the French Center for Apiology (the science of honeybees) (OFA) in the Saint-Baume Massif in Provence. Trainings will be held on the territory of UNESCO Biosphere Reserves, in such places as Ile-e-Mer d’Iroise (France), Sila (Italy), Central Balkans (Bulgaria), Kafa (Ethiopia), Volcans (Rwanda). Beekeepers from different countries, including Russia, will take part in the program.

In addition, the Women for Bees program plans to build 2,500 hives by 2025 and plant 125 million bees in 25 UNESCO Biosphere Reserves.

According to Angelina Jolie, protecting bees is a feasible task.

“We are so worried about every event that happens in the world that many of us feel overwhelmed by bad news,” said Jolie, “but we can fix this bad news.”

According to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, three of the top four food crops consumed by humans are pollinated by bees. Insects also pollinate the alfalfa plant, which the cows eat. Bees are responsible for many of the crops used to make clothing and medicine. Worldwide, bees provide more than $ 200 billion worth of food production, according to the American Beekeeping Federation.

Bee populations in many countries, including Russia, China and America, have dropped dramatically. In 2006, entomologists discovered the collapse syndrome of bee colonies. Its essence is as follows: working individuals of honey bees leave the hives forever, leaving there queens, food supplies and nursing bees.

The mass death of bees is associated with the influence of chemicals, parasitic mites varroa, a reduction in natural habitat and climate change.