Animoca Brands and Binance Smart Chain Invest $ 200 Million in GameFi Development

Binance Smart Chain (BSC) Team and Operator NFT-games Animoca Brands will launch a blockchain incubator focused on GameFi-startups. The program implies a cumulative investment of $ 200 million, VentureBeat reports.

The structure is designed to accelerate the mass adoption of blockchain technology. The parties have equally divided investment responsibilities – both will contribute $ 100 million to the program. BSC participates through its Accelerator Fund.

“The gaming industry is one of the main pillars of Web 2.0, reaching billions of users. Its widespread adoption in real life makes it a prime target for mass adoption of cryptocurrencies to attract users to the Web 3.0 world, ”said Gwendoline Regina, investment director at Accelerator Fund.

According to the report, in 2021, the number of users of GameFi projects on BSC has grown tenfold, and the volume of transactions has grown by 200%.

Animoca Brands also supported the Matterless Studios project developing AR-Application with virtual companion animals. In the digital environment, they are represented as NFTs. Previously, the studio raised $ 1.25 million in investment.

@animocabrands joins a selected list of backers for Matterless. We are building the future of digital companionship for the metaverse! Https: //t.co/ZuxJtO8E9Y – Matterless Studios (@MatterlessS) December 2, 2021

In November, Animoca Brands and the custodian service Hex Trust announced a joint venture to develop an institutional digital wallet and launch financial services for gamers.

