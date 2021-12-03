Apple will charge in-app fees, even when using third-party payment systems

Although Apple has filed an appeal against Epic, the Apple company will be required on December 9 to allow software developers to display links to third-party payment platforms in their products. However, it has now become known that Apple is considering charging fees on in-app transactions, even if they don’t use its payment system.

Apple currently charges a 15-30% commission on in-app purchases, with the vast majority of digital product purchases required to be made using Apple’s proprietary in-app purchase system. So far, Apple prohibits applications from connecting to offer alternative payment systems.

The Epic v. Apple decision as it stands would mean that the Cupertino-based company should relax that policy and allow app developers to publish links to third-party payment systems in their products. However, this decision will not prevent Apple from charging a commission on such purchases. The company’s internal document states that the company will realize this opportunity if the court order comes into force. Apple CEO Tim Cook announced this intention at a court hearing earlier this year.

Google has already announced a similar policy for its app store. The company said it will allow developers to use alternative payment systems and will charge 11% commission on transactions made with their help. This is not much less than when paying through Google Play.