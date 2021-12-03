Aquarius grows, Pisces find answers / Amur.info – Information Agency of the Far East

Sunrise: 08:10

Sunset: 16:28

Sun in Sagittarius.

Aries… Even in everyday work, it is really possible to improve and become better. Excess food can hurt you more than hard work. You should not indulge your bad habits and desires. Better abstain today.

Taurus… Look for positive moments in the world around you, as they will charge you with the necessary energy and help you cope with a slight malaise, the occurrence of which is now very likely.

Twins… A lot of worries will fall on your shoulders, it will not be possible to deal with them soon. Avoid conflicts and sorting out the relationship in any way.

Cancer… You will have a chance to bring ill-wishers out of your environment to clean water. The circumstances are very favorable for new projects requiring approval.

a lion… Today you should not make important decisions; in difficult family matters, act as an advisor. Unfortunately, the plans you made on Friday will be shaky and unreliable.

Virgo… Do not pressure yourself if there is no desire to immerse yourself in the nuances of business, you also need rest. The stars recommend that Virgo show strength of character and willpower when attacked by colleagues. The bosses will offer a promising position, so do not try to refuse.

scales… Your capabilities are at a high level, take the chance to implement a large-scale plan. You can find new connections: sincere, friendly or even romantic. Be yourself and don’t avoid being invited.

Scorpion… In your work, you lack discipline, because of this, burning deadlines arise. The stars do not recommend Scorpio to achieve everything with tricks and flattering words. Even in your personal life, remain yourself so that the chosen one is not disappointed in you.

Sagittarius… You may have an unpleasant conversation with someone who is jealous of your success. Although people around you will be friendly, productivity can be problematic. Do not burden yourself, work slowly to avoid mistakes.

Capricorn… The day is favorable for contacts and communication, for active rest and entertainment. Maintain inner comfort, practice moderation in everything.

Aquarius… The most favorable time for personal growth is coming, if you wanted to learn something, go for it on Friday. Refuse to make new acquaintances and work. Put everything aside for a more favorable day and enjoy the day.

Fishes… Chase only one hare, then you will reach significant heights in your chosen business. Try asking the important question that keeps you awake to yourself. The answer will be found very quickly.

Astrologer: Waldemar Skywalker