Archaeologists have found a mutilated sacrifice of Vesuvius during new excavations in Herculaneum

Earlier, we talked about how Italian scientists conducting excavations on the territory of the ancient Roman city of Herculaneum discovered a partially destroyed skeleton of a man on the shores of the Gulf of Naples. The sensational find was made in October 2021.

Now scientists have completely unearthed and more thoroughly studied the skeleton of a man, apparently, who did not have time to escape in the waters of the sea. The victim of the eruption, which occurred in 79 AD, did not have time to reach the water, just a few meters.

The element killed the man. According to archaeologists, at the time of his death, he was 40-45 years old.

The skeleton lay with its head towards the sea, surrounded by a charred tree. Nearby, scientists discovered a charred roof beam that could shatter the unfortunate man’s skull. The victim’s bones are reddish. Scientists believe that these spots are the result of exposure to the blood of a man.

Under the skeleton’s left hand, archaeologists found a fabric shoulder bag. Inside it, initial analysis revealed various materials: a wooden box with metal objects, pieces of cloth, and likely traces of gold trim.

Scientists want to preserve the fragile skeleton, so the mass of earth underneath and the bones themselves will be moved to the laboratory. There, the researchers will continue their work to study the find.

Herculaneum was smaller than the city of Pompeii. It was considered a wealthy resort for the Roman elite, with many luxurious villas.

However, the elements do not spare anyone. During the eruption of Vesuvius, the city was buried under thick layers of ash and lava. The pyroclastic flow has carbonized all organic remains.

Based on the letters of Pliny the Younger (lawyer, writer and Roman magistrate), scientists have concluded that Vesuvius began to erupt at about 13 o’clock in the afternoon. Most likely, the mountain first threw out a deadly cloud of superheated tephra and gases up to 33 kilometers high. Every second, Vesuvius spewed 1.5 million tons of molten rock, crushed pumice and hot ash. All this spread throughout the neighborhood.

Ultimately, the Earth released in this place 100 thousand times more thermal energy than the bombs that fell on the Japanese Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Previous excavations in the 1980s on the coastline of Herculaneum resulted in the discovery of 330 skeletons of the victims of the eruption on the beach. They hid in so-called boat sheds. Archaeologists at the time suggested that these victims were waiting for salvation, but died instantly under the influence of a pyroclastic flow heated to 500 ° C. The tissues of human bodies instantly evaporated, and the skeletons were enclosed in a mass of ash, gas and debris.

Excavations were resumed 30 years later. And today scientists have a much wider range of tools and methods at their disposal. The director of the Herculaneum archaeological park, Francesco Sirano, hopes that other remains of the victims of the eruption will be found here.

