Ariana Grande announced her engagement

The quarantine for the singer was very productive. Immediately after him, Ariana not only released a new album Positions, but also announced her engagement. The singer shared the good news on her Instagram account. The girl published several photographs with her fiance, whom she had carefully hidden before, succinctly captioning them “Forever, and then a little more.” What do we know about beloved Grande? Very little. First, Dalton Gomez is a real estate agent. They have been dating the singer for a little less than a year – since January 2020 – and have quarantined together. And the second – Dalton has a rather refined taste, otherwise how to explain that he asked for the hand and heart of his beloved, holding a ring with an oval-cut diamond and a pearl of such an unusual shape? Probably, the ring was made to order according to the sketch of the groom himself, and, perhaps, the beloved will then share a story explaining such an unconventional choice.

Ariana’s mom, Joan, tweeted: “I am very excited and happy to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family! Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much! ” Also, the singer was congratulated on Instagram under the post on the engagement to Kim Kardashian, Hayley Bieber and the singer’s manager Scooter Brown.