Artyom Samsonov, deputy of the Legislative Assembly of the Territory, has been officially charged

The Primorsky Territory Investigative Committee reports that a member of the Legislative Assembly has been charged with committing acts of a sexual nature against a minor. The investigation believes that Artyom Samsonov showed an 11-year-old child an object of an intimate nature – a dildo.

“The investigating authorities of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Primorsky Territory have brought charges against the deputy of the Legislative Assembly of the Primorsky Territory, Artyom Samsonov. He is accused of committing a crime under paragraph “b” of Part 4 of Art. 132 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (other actions of a sexual nature with the use of the helpless state of the victim, committed against a person under the age of fourteen), ”the department officially reports.

According to the investigation, the accused, being on the territory of a recreation center in the area of ​​Lazurnaya Street in the city of Vladivostok, when communicating with an 11-year-old child, showed him an object of an intimate nature and informed him about its purpose.

Earlier, in relation to the accused, a preventive measure was chosen in the form of detention – he must spend two months in a pre-trial detention center. Investigators conducted searches, verification of testimony on the spot with the participation of the victim, confrontations, identification. Also forensic examinations have been appointed.

Recall that Samsonov’s lawyers petitioned to change the preventive measure to a milder one – the hearing was postponed until December 3. Also, lawyer Natalya Kasilova sent to the IC’s reception a statement about the crime on the fact of knowingly false testimony and falsification of evidence. On the day the deputy of the VL.ru editorial board was detained, it became known that in the summer of 2021 a denunciation was written against him with accusations of agitation for the “movement of Navalny”, relaxing on the beach in a naked form and being in the company of people with a dildo in their hands.

Note that the Primorsky branch of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation considers the charges brought against the deputy of the Legislative Assembly Artyom Samsonov to be untenable. Party comrades even staged pickets in support of a colleague at an online meeting of the Legislative Assembly.