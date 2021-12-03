Astar Network Wins Round 3 of Polkadot Parachain Auction | Blockchain24

The Japanese company Astar Network won the third auction for the Polkadot parachain slots lease. Astar Network and four other parachains will launch on Polkadot on December 17th.

“This is a huge step for the entire Astar ecosystem as we have been developing the network for over 2.5 years to become a Polkadot parachain,” said Sota Watanabe, founder of Astar Network.

Watanabe said that after a soft launch in December, the core functionality of the Astar Network will be on in January, and the entire Polkadot and Astar ecosystem is expected to become an important part of Web 3.0.

The Polkadot Parachain Auction is an auction system in which investors can vote by placing bets in Polkadot Tokens (DOT) in favor of a candidate for a so-called “parachain slot”. The project with the most deposits wins the auction and becomes part of the parachain. At the close of the auction, Astar had collected over 10.3 million DOTs from 27,100 participants.

Polkadot (DOT), created by Ethereum co-founder Gavin Wood, is a blockchain blockchain protocol designed to connect parallel blockchains, or parachains, into a secure multi-chain radial architecture network centered around the Polkadot “relay network”. The relay network can only carry a limited number of parachains, so the parachain slot auction is very much in demand.

Astar Network (ASTR), formerly Plasm Network (PLM), is a blockchain hub for dApps from Japan that supports Ethereum VM, WebAssembly, dApp hosting, and Layer 2 solutions.

DeFi Acala Project (ACA) and Moonbeam Decentralized Smart Contract Platform (GLMR) won the first two slots of Polkadot parachains. There are only two spots left after Astar until December 17, when five parachains will launch on the Polkadot platform.