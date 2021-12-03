Authorities to discuss issuance of QR codes for negative PCR tests – RBC

The authorities are considering the possibility of supplementing the draft laws on QR codes submitted to the State Duma with a provision that will allow them to be received not only after vaccination, but also by the level of antibodies or a fresh negative PCR test

The draft laws on QR codes in public places and on transport may be supplemented with a norm according to which obtaining a QR code for visiting public places and traveling on trains and airplanes will be possible on the basis of a negative PCR test. RBC was told about this by two sources in the relevant departments participating in the discussion of the concept of the bills.

The fact that the emergence and adoption of such a rule is highly probable was also reported to RBC by a source in the State Duma.

On November 26, the Public Chamber held hearings on draft laws on QR codes, where, among other things, it was said about the need to allow citizens to travel “in emergency situations” with a negative test in their hands.

The Ministry of Defense proposed to free the military from QR codes



In the current version of the bills, the ability to visit public places and travel on trains and planes on the basis of a negative test is also spelled out, but for a limited period. Thus, visits to public places based on the results of a negative PCR test are provided for a transitional period until February 1. As for air and rail transport, according to the bill, if there is a negative result of a PCR test, it will be allowed to move only “until the date set by the government by its own normative act.” The head of the Ministry of Transport, Vitaly Savelyev, previously explained the decision to introduce QR codes in air and rail transport by a large share of the unvaccinated in transport: from August 2020 to August 2021, 34 million people made 90 million flights, 24 million people – 84 million train trips. That is, only 58 million people traveled during the year. With the help of the Ministry of Digital and State Services, it was possible to understand that about 30% of them were vaccinated against coronavirus – about 18 million people, and the remaining 40 million traveled unvaccinated, he explained.