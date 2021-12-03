AvtoVAZ will give Lada Vesta for a new way to save money

AvtoVAZ has launched the traditional annual internal corporate “competition of ideas” to improve production efficiency and reduce production costs. The winner will receive a valuable prize – a sedan Lada Vesta, according to the factory portal.

The current employees of the AvtoVAZ head plant in Togliatti, the Lada Izhevsk site and the APO Rus purchasing company (owned by Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi) are allowed to participate in the competition.

Ideas are accepted in five categories:

Company transformation (simplification and optimization of business processes);

Labor protection (improvement of working conditions and ergonomics);

Product optimization (change of materials, designs, localization, unification);

Improving logistics (transforming packaging, increasing capacity, improving transport and flows);

Increasing production efficiency (reducing energy consumption and the amount of industrial waste).

If there is more than one participant in the winning team, the prize is paid in the amount of the cost of the new Lada Vesta.

Recall that the result of a similar competition last year was AvtoVAZ’s decision to make hubs from lower grade steel.