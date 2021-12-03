Barbs are inappropriate: the Ministry of Health will clarify the list of medical cuts from vaccination against COVID | Articles

An expanded list of contraindications for vaccination against coronavirus may appear in mid-December, Izvestia sources close to the healthcare system say … Probably, it will be included in the updated interim recommendations of the Ministry of Health on vaccination. According to doctors, there are not many indications for permanent medical removal. The vaccine can even be given to cancer patients in remission and people with autoimmune diseases, if they are compensated and receive adequate therapy. In Moscow, in a pilot mode, a system for obtaining a medical withdrawal through the portal of state services has already started working. And from February 1, the new mechanism will become available to residents of any region of Russia.

You will be unvaccinated

The Ministry of Health is preparing an expanded list of contraindications for vaccination against coronavirus. Probably he will appear in mid-December , a source familiar with the situation told Izvestia. An option is being discussed, according to which the list will become part of the temporary recommendation for vaccination – such a list is already in the August version.

– Currently, a document is being developed at the ministry level. The project was sent to Rospotrebnadzor to clarify the algorithm for its application. What diseases will be included in the list will be announced later , – another source close to the ministry told Izvestia.

Izvestia sent a request to the Ministry of Health with a request to indicate which diseases will be included in the updated list of contraindications for COVID-19 vaccination. The department noted that the list of reasons for medical withdrawals correlates with the list of contraindications for vaccination prescribed in the instructions for each drug. So, “Kovivak” is contraindicated for people over 60 years old, and “EpiVacCorona” – for cancer patients, it is now indicated in the recommendations of the Ministry of Health.

Currently, contraindications to vaccination against coronavirus are hypersensitivity to any component of the vaccine, a history of severe allergic reactions, acute respiratory infections, exacerbation of chronic diseases, as well as age up to 18 years. … A special vaccine for adolescents over 12 years old has already been registered, but has not yet entered civilian circulation. This group is expected to be vaccinated at the end of December.

Previously, contraindications included the period of pregnancy and breastfeeding. … However, as stated by the chief freelance specialist of the Ministry of Health on obstetrics Roman Shmakov, while carrying a child for a period of more than 22 weeks and during breastfeeding, vaccination against coronavirus is not contraindicated, and therefore, a medical withdrawal from vaccination in this case is not issued.

As for allergology, the existing recommendations are quite enough and it is not advisable to expand the list, said allergist-immunologist Vladimir Bolibok in an interview with Izvestia.

– Quincke’s edema, anaphylactic shock, and severe urticaria are grounds for issuing a permanent medication. And, for example, allergic dermatitis, rhinitis or bronchial asthma – for temporary … During remission, the patient can safely vaccinate. Asthma is not a contraindication to vaccination by itself as many believe. Yet again, if the patient takes medication and does not have an exacerbation, this disease can be vaccinated , – the expert emphasized.

Similar rules apply to cancer patients. , added the professor, head of the department of epidemiology and prevention of the Russian Cancer Research Center. N.N. Blokhina David Zaridze.

– There are no contraindications for vaccination of cancer patients against coronavirus. If a person is receiving chemotherapy, is in the process of treatment, then the vaccination can be postponed. But even a temporary medical rejection is more of a reinsurance. COVID-19 does not affect the course of cancer. According to statistics from last year, there was no increase in deaths from cancer, but a lot of people are dying from covid now, ” the expert emphasized.

According to the latest research, people with autoimmune diseases can be vaccinated if they are compensated and receive adequate therapy , added endocrinologist, medical director of the Atlas network of clinics Yuri Poteshkin.

– For example, according to UNICEF, autoimmune diseases are not a contraindication to vaccination against covid. Diabetes mellitus in itself is also not a contraindication for vaccination, but diabetes can be combined with diseases of the heart and blood vessels. … That is if there are risks of thrombosis or heart problems, you need to consult your doctor before vaccination … Nevertheless, it is much more likely to get thrombosis after suffering COVID-19 than after vaccination. Again, according to recent studies, thrombosis occurs in 28% of cases of severe covid when a person is admitted to intensive care. But vector vaccines are not particularly associated with the risk of thrombosis, there is only one case in several million, the specialist emphasized.

Medical rejection through “State services”

New rules for obtaining a medical exemption from vaccination against COVID-19 began to operate in Moscow on December 2 … Now the document can be obtained through the portal of public services – information on contraindications to vaccination will be sent to the website, and a certificate in the form of the Ministry of Health will be generated there. Throughout Russia, this order should work from February 1, 2022. , but Moscow decided to switch to the new system in a forward-looking mode. It will allow working out the technology of forming a medical outlet and transferring it to the federal level, as well as minimizing risks upon subsequent receipt of a QR code. For this, a digital register of medical outlets is formed in advance in a single digital healthcare platform, according to the website of the Moscow Department of Health.

All regions will send data on whether citizens have medical contraindications for vaccination to a single portal of public services , Izvestia was told by the press service of the Moscow Department of Health.

– In order to receive a medical treatment in a medical organization in the city of Moscow, you must have a Moscow compulsory medical insurance policy or be attached to a city polyclinic. The list of diseases and conditions for the medical treatment indicated in the instructions for vaccines is small. It is recommended to temporarily postpone vaccination in case of acute infectious diseases, exacerbation of serious chronic diseases, life-threatening and emergency conditions … but there are a number of diseases in which the vaccine must be used with caution. That’s why the decision on issuing a medical treatment is made by the attending physician who leads and observes the patient, understands his condition and can assess whether he has potential contraindications to vaccination or not, the department noted.

In addition, in accordance with the letter from the Ministry of Health dated October 30, 2021, the doctor can discuss the patient’s case with a special committee. It includes the specialized chief freelance specialists of the Department of Health and the representative of the Sputnik V vaccine developer, who help colleagues in determining the list of contraindications and in solving in specific cases, added there.

Obtaining a medical withdrawal through “State Services” will ease the situation for all people who have serious restrictions on vaccination for health reasons, says Elena Silina, a member of the public council under the Ministry of Health, President of the National Fitness Community. For such people, it is especially important to draw up documents in the most accessible way – via the Internet, the expert added.