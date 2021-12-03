Belarus announced retaliatory sanctions against the West – RBK

The restrictions that Minsk intends to introduce will be a response to the fifth EU sanctions package and the US and UK sanctions lists

Alexander Lukashenko speaking to migrants at the Bruzgi transport and logistics center

(Photo: Kacper Pempel / Reuters)



In the near future, Belarus will introduce a package of restrictive measures against Western countries, said Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko, BelTA informs.

“We have prepared and in the coming days will introduce a package of economic responses to the restrictive actions that have been taken against our country. The list will be long enough. These will no longer be so-called asymmetric measures and will not be formal. These will be economic measures in response to the pressure we are exposed to, ”said the head of the Belarusian government.

At the same time, Golovchenko said that the sanctions imposed on Belarus the day before are puzzling. “I would have kicked them out for their incompetence long ago. If some small Borisov enterprise has received the attention of the United States of America, this is probably only a reason for pride for him … What kind of criteria is it? Where is the professionalism? You cannot even impose sanctions correctly, ”he told reporters.