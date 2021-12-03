Belarus announced the adoption of sanctions against the West | News | News

Belarus in the coming days will adopt a package of retaliatory economic sanctions against the West. On December 3, Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko told reporters about it.

“We have prepared and in the coming days will introduce a package of economic responses to the restrictive actions that have been taken against our country,” BelTA quotes him.

Golovchenko announced the sanctions after a meeting hosted by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. In the course of it, the Belarusian leader instructed the government to take measures so that citizens would not feel the sanctions.

Earlier on Friday, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry called illegal new US, Canadian and British sanctions against Belarusian officials and companies. The way out of this situation is equal dialogue and cooperation, the Minsk officials noted.

On December 2, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei noted that Minsk would welcome any honest steps that would help reduce tensions and restore mutual trust in Europe.

The EU sanctions, announced on December 2, hit the Belarusian national air carrier Belavia, as well as the Syrian airline Cham Wings, accused by the EU of transporting migrants from the Middle East to Belarus. The sanctions package became the fifth in a row.

The US sanctions list includes 10 individuals, 12 organizations and three aircraft. In particular, the sanctions affected the Belarusian Potash Company, Transaviaexport, Slavkali and Beltechexport, as well as the Belavia airline.

Also, these countries issued a joint statement calling on the Belarusian authorities to stop “organizing illegal migration” across the EU borders.

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry has promised to take tough but adequate retaliatory measures. The ministry stressed that the EU sanctions are aimed at destroying the republic as a sovereign, economically successful state.