https://ria.ru/20211203/belavia-1761990009.html

Belavia announced reduction of aircraft fleet due to sanctions

Belavia announced reduction of aircraft fleet due to sanctions – Russia news today

Belavia announced reduction of aircraft fleet due to sanctions

The Belarusian airline “Belavia” announced that due to the sanctions, it reduced its fleet of aircraft to 15, and by the summer season it will replenish its fleet by purchasing … RIA Novosti, 03.12.2021

2021-12-03T12: 26

2021-12-03T12: 26

2021-12-03T13: 39

belavia

economy

Belarus

in the world

Alexander Lukashenko

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/0c/1758705179_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_932c2333bab8b48171be484abf4603fa.jpg

MINSK, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. The Belarusian airline Belavia announced that due to the sanctions it reduced its fleet of aircraft to 15, and by the summer season it will replenish its fleet by purchasing ships in ownership and leasing from non-EU residents. At the moment, the airline’s fleet consists of 15 aircraft, which is quite enough to carry out all scheduled flights in the winter season, both regular and charter, “the company said in a statement to RIA Novosti. It is emphasized that” Belavia is planning to replenish the fleet by purchasing aircraft into ownership, as well as concluding leasing agreements with companies that are not EU residents. “The EU on Thursday adopted a new package of sanctions against Belarus, which includes Belavia. In total, the new list includes 17 individuals (mainly judges and employees of the border services of Belarus), as well as 11 organizations. Now the total number of persons involved in the anti-Belarusian sanctions of the European Union has increased to 183 individuals and 26 organizations. After the incident on 23 May with the forced landing of the Ryanair airline, European countries said that Minsk had forced the plane to land at its airport under an invented pretext. The Belarusian authorities denied that they had forced the plane to land, emphasized that they had only recommended it, and the decision was made by the pilot. The EU has banned the use of the airspace and airports of the union by aircraft of Belarusian air carriers. Relations between Belarus and Western countries deteriorated sharply after the presidential elections in the republic, which were held in August 2020, in which Alexander Lukashenko won for the sixth time. Unauthorized mass opposition protests took place in the country, which, among other things, were suppressed by law enforcement officers with the help of special equipment and special means. On February 11, the KGB of Belarus announced that the protests had practically disappeared. The Belarusian authorities have repeatedly stated that the protests in the country are being coordinated from abroad. Lukashenko accused the West of direct interference in the situation in the republic, noted that the unrest is directed by the United States, and the Europeans “play along” with it. The European Union, Great Britain, USA, Canada and a number of other countries gradually introduced sanctions against Belarusian officials, as well as enterprises, accusing Minsk of election violations and human rights violations.

https://ria.ru/20211008/belavia-1753706821.html

https://ria.ru/20211130/belavia-1761541949.html

https://ria.ru/20211103/belavia-1757522871.html

Belarus

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/0c/1758705179_225-0:2956:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c1804f03d714576bf4ff49b0bc32604a.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

belavia, economy, belarus, in the world, alexander lukashenko