Belavia returned half of its aircraft fleet to lessors

The European Union, following the United States, adopted on December 2 another, already the fifth, package of sanctions against Belarus due to the accumulation of illegal migrants from the Middle Eastern states on the borders of this country with Poland and Lithuania since July 2021. Brussels blames Minsk for the current situation. Belavia also got into the next package of sanctions. But the first restrictions on the part of the EU were introduced against the Belarusian airline back in June after a Ryanair plane, on which ex-chief editor of the opposition Telegram channel NEXTA, Roman Protasevich, flew, made an emergency landing. He was removed from the flight by the Belarusian security forces and arrested, which caused outrage in the European Union. After the incident, Belavia was banned from using EU airspace and airports. Because of this, the carrier, according to its own data, lost two-thirds of its flights.