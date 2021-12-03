Belavia returned half of its aircraft fleet to lessors

Belavia has reduced its aircraft fleet to 15 units, the press service of the Belarusian airline said on Friday. Prior to that, according to its website, it had 29 aircraft: 13 Boeing 737 of various modifications, one Boeing 737 MAX, five regional Embraer 175 and 10 more spacious Embraer 195. Which aircraft were dropped is not specified.
The company’s release says 15 aircraft are “enough to carry out all scheduled flights” in the winter season, both regular and charter. “By the summer season, Belavia plans to replenish its fleet by acquiring ownership of aircraft, as well as concluding lease agreements with companies that are not EU residents,” the message says.
According to Flightradar, Belavia’s route network currently has 20 directions. Most of the flights are operated to Russia: 57 per week. The carrier flies to Moscow, Kazan, Krasnodar, Sochi, St. Petersburg and Yekaterinburg. 17 flights a week are carried out to the cities of Georgia (Yerevan and Baku), to the Egyptian resorts of Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh, as well as to Israel, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.
The European Union, following the United States, adopted on December 2 another, already the fifth, package of sanctions against Belarus due to the accumulation of illegal migrants from the Middle Eastern states on the borders of this country with Poland and Lithuania since July 2021. Brussels blames Minsk for the current situation. Belavia also got into the next package of sanctions. But the first restrictions on the part of the EU were introduced against the Belarusian airline back in June after a Ryanair plane, on which ex-chief editor of the opposition Telegram channel NEXTA, Roman Protasevich, flew, made an emergency landing. He was removed from the flight by the Belarusian security forces and arrested, which caused outrage in the European Union. After the incident, Belavia was banned from using EU airspace and airports. Because of this, the carrier, according to its own data, lost two-thirds of its flights.
It became known about the new impending sanctions against Belavia in mid-November. It was reported that the EU will ban its leasing companies from supplying aircraft to the carrier. According to the general director of Belavia Igor Cherginets, at the beginning of 2021 the company had 18 leased aircraft. “We partially handed them over, returned them to the leasing companies at their request,” he explained on November 29 in an interview with journalist Vsevolod Nepogodin (published on Nepogodin’s Youtube channel). He also explained how the airline will get out of this situation: “We will reorient ourselves to leasing from non-EU countries. There is China, other countries in Europe that are not members of the EU, we will take from Russia ”.
A Vedomosti source on the aviation market clarifies that Belavia has never worked with Russian leasing companies. The State Transport Leasing Company (STLK) did not receive an official request from Belavia for the purchase of aircraft on lease, a representative of STLK said. The press service of Promsvyazbank and its leasing subsidiary also told Vedomosti that the bank is not negotiating the supply of aircraft for Belavia.
As Vedomosti wrote earlier, Belavia began returning the planes to lessors even before the formal introduction of sanctions on December 2. In October, the company shipped three Embraer E2s to Nursultan. A few hours before the announcement of the sanctions, on the morning of December 2, the specialized Internet portals Skyliner, Planespotters and Aviaforum noticed that two more leased aircraft, Boeing 737-800, were withdrawn from the Belavia fleet. According to publications, the cars were transferred to Istanbul, where they “lost” the Belarusian registration numbers EW, having received the numbers of San Marino T7-438 and Ireland EI-GYP. After that, the planes were transported to the airfields of the Netherlands and the Czech Republic. Seven more Embraer cars are now parked at the Baku International Airport. Heydar Aliyev. Belavia did not comment on this information then.
The representative of Belavia told Vedomosti that he could not answer the questions “because of the high workload of managers”.
Belavia’s passenger traffic in 2020 decreased by more than 58% to 1.7 million people, with a net loss of 92 million Belarusian rubles ($ 36 million). Cherginets in his interview on November 29 clarified that the airline’s passenger traffic this year increased by 5-7% by 2020. “We have increased flights in a number of directions, flew to Batumi, Kutaisi, Tbilisi. We resumed regular flights to Dubai, increased the frequency of flights to the resorts of Egypt and Turkey, launched new flights to Russia, ”he explained. The carrier’s profit for 10 months, according to him, amounted to $ 37 million. At the same time, the Belarusian government did not provide financial support to the carrier, Cherginets said.
“Against the background of previously introduced restrictions, which significantly reduced the number of available directions for flights, the carrier has an excess of carrying capacity. The withdrawal of aircraft from the fleet due to the introduction of new sanctions is a convenient opportunity to return the aircraft without fines and without additional costs, “Oleg Panteleev, executive director of the analytical agency Aviaport, told Vedomosti. In his opinion, the sanctions imposed by the EU against the carrier look rather like a punishment for leasing companies, which, in the difficult conditions prevailing in the market, are forced to refuse to cooperate with a bona fide client.