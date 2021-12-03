Ben Affleck admitted that he could hardly restrain the screams of a “great love story” with Jennifer Lopez

American actor Ben Affleck said that life gave him a second chance – and he does not intend to miss it. He first spoke out about reuniting with 52-year-old singer and actress Jennifer Lopez in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. The couple broke up 17 years ago, and during this time each of them built their own personal lives.

“I’m very lucky because I know some people don’t even get the first chance. Life is hard and we fail and hopefully learn from them. This time I had enough time to reflect on the failures of past relationships.” – said Affleck.

Apparently, over 17 years, the actor has gained wisdom and now understands that the most important thing is to be a good father, then a good person and “apparently, a good husband.” According to him, he does not regret past defeats and failures, because he was able to translate them into valuable experience. The current relationship with Lopez, according to Affleck, has reached a new level. And although now he wants to shout constantly about his “great love story”, but this time the couple decided to minimize communication with the press about personal happiness.

“One of the hardest lessons I’ve learned is that it’s unwise to share everything with the world. I don’t want to tell everyone about our relationship. I feel more comfortable when only my loved ones know about my feelings.” – stressed the actor.