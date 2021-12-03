Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s bromance: a 40-year friendship story

Term bromance has English roots and is in two parts. Everyone knows “bro“Means” buddy “,” bro “, and the second part -“romance»Romance or relationship.

And at this stage, the main thing is not to make a mistake. Bromance does not indicate any romantic relationship, but exactly the opposite – the concept implies a special friendship between men. Almost like “better friends”, but squared.

Perhaps, this topic cannot be described better than Ben Affleck. Once he said:

“If I ever wake up in a miserable hotel, and there is a dead prostitute nearby, the first person I call will be Matt,” the actor confessed.

And everything immediately falls into place. Why Matt? But because they have a long-standing strong friendship with Ben.

The future stars met back in 1978. Affleck was eight and Damon was 10. The future actors lived only two blocks from each other, went to the same school, played ball together in the yard.

In 1998, both Affleck and Damon starred in Good Will Hunting. And then they also received an Oscar for the best and original screenplay.

Today, looking back, the actors say that they lived like twins: common interests, the same view of what is happening.